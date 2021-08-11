It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

Emanating from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this evening, AEW Dynamite features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom.

On tap for tonight’s return event in Pittsburgh is Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow in Chapter 4 of The 5 Labours of Jericho where “Le Champion” must deal with MJF at ringside, as well as Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin & The Sydal Brothers in an AEW Trios contest, The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order with the IMPACT Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Pittsburgh, PA.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/11/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with an “In Memory Of” graphic in honor of the late “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton and then we shoot to the traditional signature weekly video intro for AEW Dynamite.

From there, we are live inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. where Jim Ross does his weekly catchphrase to welcome us to the show before introducing his broadcast partners Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

MJF With A Message For Chris Jericho, Tells Wardlow To Get Job Done

J.R. then sends us to a video promo segment featuring MJF and Wardlow. The Pinnacle leader boasts of beating Chris Jericho twice already. He goes on to talk about all that he has made Jericho endure. He then talks about how Wardlow is going to stop him just before he makes it to Chapter 5 and gets a rematch against him.

As he continues chomping on an apple while he talks, he says if Jericho somehow does beat Wardlow and gets a rematch with MJF, all that he went through will be only to discover that MJF is better than him, and he knows it.

Wardlow makes a comment and MJF taunts him by saying like he beat Cody in the cage. He demands Wardlow get the job done tonight. He slaps the apple he was chomping on into the hands of Wardlow and walks off. Wardlow looks in his direction and squashes the apple.

AEW Trios Match

The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. The Sydal Brothers & Dante Martin

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the theme of The Elite and out come The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and their cronies. As they head to the ring, Excalibur announces via Tony Khan that on Sunday, Sept. 5 at ALL OUT it will be Kenny Omega defending against Christian Cage.

Don Callis joins the trio at the commentary position to call this match and then The Elite theme dies down as the group settles into the ring. From there, the theme of Dante Martin hits and out he comes by himself. He awaits the entrance of his partners and out comes Matt and Mike Sydal.

That trio settles into the squared circle and now the bell sounds to get our opening AEW Trios match off-and-running. As Callis banters with the regular commentary trio, we see the early action get underway in the ring. Ultimately, the babyface trio establish the early lead, culminating with a big rocket launcher of Martin by The Sydal Brothers to The Elite members on the floor at ringside.

Once the action resumes in the ring, however, we see The Elite trio begin to take over as Kenny Omega begins a beat down of Sydal. Jackson tags in and picks up where Omega left off as the Pittsburgh fans boo and Callis begins taunting the commentators some more. The fans try and rally the babyfaces back into competitive form, but it’s not happening yet as Omega tags back in and continues to work over Sydal.

We see a bunch of double and triple-team spots from The Elite on Mike Sydal, who continues to be stuck in the ring on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown for several minutes. Finally he leaps to make the tag and the trio of Martin and the Sydal Bros start to fire up and fight back into competitive form as the fans begin to come alive inside the Petersen Events Center.

Matt Sydal goes on a bit of a hot run of offensive but is eventually guzzled up by some numbers game advantage scenarios created by the heel Elite trio. Finally, Dante Martin tags in and goes nuts, flying all over the place and taking out each member of the opposition in the process. He gets a nearfall after a big moonsault in the ring on Jackson that the crowd bought hook, line and sinker — and went completely bonkers for.

The match continues as fans chant “This is awesome!” and we see high spot after high spot with each team gaining, losing and regaining the offensive lead one move after the other. Omega ends up tagging in and hitting a big V-Trigger that nearly knocks Martin senseless. He hoists him up for the One-Winged Angel but Martin counters it with a Pele’ kick that staggers Omega. Omega recovers and hits another V-Trigger. He goes for the Tiger Driver ’98 but Dante reverses into a roll-up.

Omega escapes and hits yet another V-Trigger and this time he does manage to hit the One-Winged Angel as The Young Bucks hit stereo super kicks on the Sydals. Omega and The Young Bucks then hit the BTE V-Trigger triple-team move on Martin and Omega scores the pin to give The Elite trio the victory in this AEW Trios opening contest.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express Confront The Elite

Once the match wraps up, Don Callis leaves the commentary position and heads to the ring, where he yanks the mic away from Tony Schiavone as he attempts to have a word with The Elite following their victory in the first bout of the evening.

As Callis rambles on about Pittsburgh being losers, out comes Christian Cage, the man who will challenge Omega for the AEW Championship at ALL OUT on PPV on 9/5. Callis calls him a Stanford Stooge and says he can’t be this dumb, pointing out there are ten of them and only one of him.

Christian smirks and the theme for Jurassic Express hits. As the group makes their way out to join Christian Cage, Excalibur informs us on commentary that we will hear what these guys have to say after the break. On that note we head to some commercials.

As we return from the break, Schiavone points out all the number one contenders are in the ring now, as we see Christian and Jurassic Express in the ring with The Elite.

Callis again yanks the mic from Schiavone and talks about Christian having his title shot against Omega at ALL OUT in Chicago. The fans immediately break out in loud “CM Punk!” chants.

Now the fans chant “Yes! Yes! Yes!” and Christian asks if “the carny piece of sh*t” Callis is finished babbling yet. He then informs Omega that he will be in the first-ever Rampage match this Friday in Pittsburgh against himself for the IMPACT Championship.

Christian’s music hits and the babyfaces leave. Jungle Boy then says to cut the music and informs The Young Bucks that at next week’s Dynamite, Jurassic Express duo Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will be challenging the Bucks for the tag-team titles.

Malakai Black With A Message For Cody, Rhodes To The Top Update

We shoot to a message from Malakai Black, who calls himself God when addressing his attack to Cody Rhodes during what appeared to be a retirement speech from “The American Nightmare” following their match at last week’s Dynamite: Homecoming special.

After that, we head to a special sneak peek preview of the new Rhodes To The Top reality television series starring Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Miro Says Fuego Del Sol Is Next

We shoot to a message from Miro who announces he will be defending his TNT Championship on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage against Fuego Del Sol.

Daniel Garcia vs. Darby Allin

From there we head back inside the arena as Daniel Garcia makes his way down to the ring accompanied by 2.0. The trio are shown in a split-screen “Earlier today” promo where they tell Sting to watch his ass tonight at ringside.

When we return live we hear the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme and he makes his way out alongside “The Icon” Sting as the fans in Pittsburgh make a ton of noise and the two head down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this contest. We see Garcia establish the offensive control, focusing his attack on the shoulder of the former TNT Champion and ramming him into the steel ring post as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break to see Garcia still dominating the action and still focusing the majority of his attack on the already softened up shoulder of his opponent. He goes for a submission on the arm but Allin eventually escapes and begins firing up on offense.

Allin fires away at the jaw of Garcia with some big shots that impresses the commentary trio. Now Allin hits an over-the-top stunner on Garcia. He follows that up by heading to the top rope and launching himself off backwards for his fan-friendly Coffin Drop finisher. He goes for the cover and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Darby Allin

After The Match: Sting & Darby Allin Serve Up A Beatdown

Once the match wraps up, we see 2.0 at ringside in Garcia’s corner head over and try and get in some cheap shots on Allin just after he scored the pin fall victory.

Sting runs over and starts offering up some fist sandwiches to both guys. Allin charges after them and the post-match beatdown begins. They beat down and run off Garcia and 2.0 together and then Darby’s theme hits again.

The Lucha Bros & PAC With A Message For Andrade El Idolo

We shoot backstage where The Lucha Bros are finally in the building and they are talking with PAC and complaining about wanting to get at Andrade El Idolo. As Alex Abrahantes walks up, PAC has to calm the duo down.

He then directs his message to Andrade, saying he doesn’t know why he’s obsessed with Death Triangle. He says if he has a problem with what he’s saying — anytime, anywhere, he can come and have a go with him. He claims to be easy to find.

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

From there we head back inside the Petersen Events Center where the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme hits. Out comes “The Freshly Squeezed” one himself alongside Chuck Taylor of The Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta.

The trio settle into the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme hits to bring out Matt Hardy and the HFO, as it will be “Big Money” Matt himself and the Private Party duo of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in an AEW Trios contest.

The bell sounds to get this one off-and-running and it will be Hardy and Cassidy kicking things off for their respective teams. We see Cassidy doing his usual comedy stuff early on but then things get serious as Hardy hits a Side Effect and begins taking over on offense.

Cassidy fights his way back into the lead and then gets back to the comedy stuff with a bottom rope mock of Hardy’s signature leg drop, done in lazy Cassidy fashion. This results in the tables being turned and Hardy taking it to Cassidy again before tagging out.

The heels don’t last in the lead for long, as others start to hit the ring and some double team moves after a tag from Cassidy sees Wheeler Yuta in the lead working over one-half of Private Party. Private Party then hit their Silly String to turn the momentum back in their favor as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break we see the heels still dominating the action in the ring after members of the Hardy Family Office not involved in the match make themselves involved via interfering at ringside. Private Party nearly finishes off the match but then Cassidy fires up and hits a big move and a dive to the floor.

Meanwhile in the ring, Taylor hits a chokeslam and Yuta follows up with a top-rope splash. They go for the pin but Quen kicks out. We see a bunch of other run-ins and multiple person spots until we see the Gin N Juice double team spot from Private Party for a near fall, which Cassidy breaks up. He hits a follow-up Orange Punch and is distracted by Jack Evans on the apron. Hardy ends up hitting the Twist of Fate on the legal man, Yuta, and scores the win for his team.

Winners: Matt Hardy & Private Party

Andrade El Idolo & Chavo Guerrero Jr. Respond To PAC

Now we head backstage where Dasha Gonzalez is with Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr. They address the disrespect from PAC and Death Triangle. They claim PAC will find out who the true boss is at AEW ALL OUT in Chicago on PPV next month. We then head to a commercial break.

Santana & Ortiz With A Message For FTR & Tag-Team Division

We return from the break to a special video featuring the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo of Santana and Ortiz. The Inner Circle tag-team addresses FTR and how they are coming for blood over and over and over regardless of who their up against.

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

Now we head back inside the Petersen Events Center where Nyla Rose’s theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Vickie Guerrero. She heads down and settles into the ring for our next match of the evening.

Her music dies down and now the woman who has been undefeated since returning from knee surgery in April, Kris Statlander, makes her way down to the ring along with the trio of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta, who are still banged up from their AEW Trios match.

She waves goodbye to Taylor and Yuta and then she heads down to the ring with “The Freshly Squeezed” one by her side. As soon as she enters the ring, Rose ambushes her and gets this one started with a bang. Statlander throws some big kicks at Rose but finds herself victim of a big pounce from Rose.

Rose strangles Statlander over the bottom rope and Vickie sneaks in a cheap shot that elicits boos from the fans in Pittsburgh. Back in the ring, Statlander fires up with punches that briefly daze Rose but then Nyla fires up and hits a release German suplex. She charges at Statlander but sails through the ropes onto the apron.

Statlander knocks her to the floor and hits a crazy flipping DDT from the ring apron to Rose on the floor. Rose hits a chokeslam to slow her down when the action resumes inside the ring. We see Vickie and Cassidy stare each other down at ringside. Vickie screams and Cassidy covers his ears and curls up.

As the action continues in the ring we see Rose taking it to Statlander until finally she fires up for a comeback and hits her Area 151 finisher off the top-rope to snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat to keep her undefeated streak since returning alive.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Jurassic Express Shuts Down The Young Bucks’ Lay-Up

We shoot backstage where The Young Bucks talk to the camera, bragging about being the best tag-team on the planet as they stand in front of a basketball hoop holding a ball.

They claim they’ll prove it again in their title defense against Jurassic Express next week, vowing it to be as easy as a layup. They go to shoot a layup and out of nowhere Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus hit the scene to block the ball and put Jackson on his ass. Luchasaurus tells him not in his house as we head to a commercial break.

A Special Look At AEW Rampage Debut Episode Main Event

We return from the break to hear Excalibur plug the Rampage era of AEW kicking off this Friday with the debut episode in the hometown of AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. They kick it to a special video message that shows a look at the scheduled main event pitting Baker against Red Velvet with her title on-the-line.

Tony Schiavone Talks To Pittsburgh’s Own Britt Baker

Now we shoot live inside the Petersen Events Center where Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring and he asks if the fans in Pittsburgh have their terrible towels. They do and we see them spinning throughout the arena as he brings out Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The AEW Women’s Champion makes her way out as fireworks and pyro erupt and the fans go absolutely bonkers. As she settles into the ring we see her mom and dad watching on from the front row.

Baker’s music dies down and then she begins speaking, referring to herself as the baddest b*tch on the block. She talks about stepping up when Pittsburgh needed a champion. The fans chant “D.M.D.”

She talks about giving Pittsburgh hope and then tells Red Velvet she might have a glimmer of hope if she were challenging her in any other city but Brittsburgh. She vows to take her out in the main event of AEW Rampage in her hometown this Friday night. She hits her D.M.D. catchphrase and airquotes and her music hits again.

As she poses with her title and the fans cheer, Red Velvet hits the ring and tries to sneak attack her, however Baker notices her coming and the two trade blows. They roll around on the ground and are broken up by a ton of officials. The fans chant and cheer for Baker again to end the segment.

IMPACT Tag-Team Championships

Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. The Good Brothers (C)

Following a brief video featuring a look at the rivalry brewing between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, we head back inside the Pittsburgh venue where The Dark Order theme hits to bring out the duo of Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

They settle into the ring and then IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore is introduced on guest commentary for this match, which will feature the IMPACT Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

The team of The Good Brothers, Anderson and Gallows, make their way out and head down to the ring. As they get to the ringside area, The Dark Order dives through the ropes and smashing onto them on the floor to get this match started with a bang.

As the action gets going in the ring, we see something breaking out at ringside. Brandon Cutler is chased away by Colt Cabana and then Frankie Kazarian comes out to take him to the back. Meanwhile at ringside we see Gallows with a big boot to Evil Uno as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We return from the break and we see Stu Grayson fighting off both Good Brothers by himself until finally the numbers game disadvantage starts to be too much. Luckily as they start to shift the momentum, Evil Uno resurfaces on the scene to keep things competitive. We see one of the belts thrown in the ring by Gallows for a distraction.

This leads to a Gun Stun from Anderson followed by the Magic Killer double-team finisher for the pin fall victory. The Good Brothers retain the IMPACT Tag-Team Championships with the victory.

Winners and STILL IMPACT Tag-Team Champions: The Good Brothers

NWA Women’s Champion Has A Message For Leyla Hirsch

We are reminded of Leyla Hirsch earning a shot at NWA Women’s Champion Kamille who we shoot to for a pre-recorded message to promote their title showdown at the upcoming NWA EmPowerrr all-women’s pay-per-view.

Paul Wight Makes The Save For Tony Schiavone

Now we head back into the arena where Tony Schiavone is in the ring with QT Marshall. He brings up the apology that has been long-promised and says it’s now finally time for it.

We end up hearing from QT that he had things wrong and it was Schiavone who needs to apologize to him. Schiavone refuses so Marshall tells Nick Comoroto to get him. He and other members of The Factory begin to attack Schiavone and then Paul Wight’s theme hits and the former WWE Superstar known as Big Show heads down to the ring.

Wight settles into the ring and stares down The Factory trio. They sacrifice one member of the group, who Wight hits with a chokeslam while keeping his eyes locked on QT on the floor. His theme hits again and he is still staring a hole through QT.

The Labours Of Jericho – Chapter 4

Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow (w/ MJF at ringside)

The commentators run down the lineup for next week’s Dynamite and then take us to break, noting the main event — Chapter 4 of The Labours of Chris Jericho — is up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

We return from the break and we hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme. “Le Champion” makes his way down to the ring as the fans sing along with the lyrics to his catchy entrance music. He settles into the ring and awaits his opponent.

Wardlow’s music hits and he makes his way out and about half way down the entrance ramp, his music cuts off and the theme for MJF hits as The Pinnacle leader makes his way out to take his spot at ringside per the stipulation for this match.

The bell sounds and we are off-and-running with our main event of the evening. We see “The Demo God” fare fairly well early on, even catching the powerhouse of The Pinnacle with a Codebreaker for a near fall. From there, however, Wardlow began to put a prolonged one-sided beatdown on the leader of The Inner Circle.

Now the action spills out to the floor at ringside where the big man of The Pinnacle continues to punish “Le Champion.” He rams him head-first into the steel ring post. Now he bashes him back-first into the same ring post. He brings the action back in the ring and continues to rag-doll his smaller foe.

He goes for a power bomb and connects. He goes for another and Jericho tries to escape but Wardlow muscles him up and power bombs him back down. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break on that note as the action continues in this one. We return from the break and the commentators inform us that Wardlow has hit Jericho with back-to-back-to-back power bombs to the point that we’re up to somewhere around eight or ten in total in a row.

Finally Jericho tries firing up for a comeback. He goes after Wardlow with some punches but is cut off by the big man. He hoists “Le Champion” up and connects with his F10 finisher, but doesn’t go for the finish. He sets Jericho on the top-rope and calls for the big one but Jericho recovers and counters into the Walls of Jericho as the crowd springs to their feet and come alive.

As Jericho pulls for all he’s worth, out of nowhere, MJF runs over and rakes the eyes of Jericho when the ref was out of position. This allows Wardlow out of the hold. He slides in behind the two and goes to pass the Dynamite Diamond Ring to Wardlow but instead the ref catches him and ejects him from ringside. As she’s making him leave, Wardlow goes over to Jericho, who has snuck Floyd the baseball bat into his clutches. He blasts Wardlow with it without the ref seeing and follows up with his Judas Effect finisher for the win.

Winner: Chris Jericho

After The Match: Stipulations For Labours Of Jericho Chapter 5

The win gives Jericho his fourth Labours of Jericho win in a row and now his fifth and final chapter will be the rematch he has long-desired against MJF.

Jericho isn’t given a celebration, however, as Shawn Spears hits the ring and attacks Jericho from behind. Wardlow joins in and then MJF heads to the ring. They beat Jericho down until Jake Hager runs out and runs them off.

At the top of the entrance ramp, MJF reveals the stipulation for their rematch in the Labours of Jericho Chapter 5 showdown. He says there will be no Judas theme song for his entrance and there will not be allowed use of his Judas Affect finisher. If he does use it, MJF automatically wins. MJF calls himself Mystic Max in a blatant Conor McGregor (Mystic Mac) rip-off. He vows Jericho will find out that he has not only met his match but his successor. His theme hits to end this week’s show. Thanks for joining us!