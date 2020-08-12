All Elite Wrestling returns with a special Tag Team Appreciation Night theme hosted by FTR and featuring several pro wrestling legends appearing.

Also on tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show is the latest TNT Championship “Open Challenge” from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, as he defends his new, finished version of the title belt design against Scorpio Sky.

Additionally, the AEW Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line when “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express, and a big featured tag-team match pitting The Young Bucks against Dark Order will take place.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results for Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/12/2020)

This week’s show opens up with an extended video package as Tag Team Appreciation Week is here, with tonight’s special AEW Dynamite Tag-Team Appreciation Week hosted by FTR.

After the elaborate video opener, we shoot inside Daily’s Place where pyro goes off and Jim Ross welcomes us to this week’s show on commentary.

The Young Bucks vs. Dark Order

From there, the announce team of Ross, Tony Schiavone and Taz tell us that it’s time to get right down to it, as Tag Team Appreciation Week kicks off with a big tag-team contest.

We then hear the familiar theme song of The Young Bucks as Matt and Nick Jackson make their way down to the ring. Before they can make it all the way to the ring, however, they are attacked out of nowhere from behind by Dark Order.

After the chaos clears up, things settle with Dark Order dominating the action as we finally get inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to kick off tonight’s AEW Dynamite opening contest.

Matt Jackson is taking the brunt of the beating from Dark Order, as Stu Grayson and Evil Uno appear to be focusing their offensive attack on the back of The Young Bucks member. The action spills out to the floor and the duo of Grayson and Uno continue to focus on the back of Matt, driving it into the ring apron hard.

Back in the ring, Matt is finally starting to show signs of life. And after a lengthy run of being the tackle dummy for Grayson and Uno for the first several minutes of this opening bout, Matt finally makes the tag to the fresher Nick Jackson. Nick takes the hot tag and comes in clearing house of anything Dark, mask-wearer-or-not. Equal opportunity ass-kicking from ole’ Nicholas J.

The Dark Order members surround one of the Bucks now but he uses some crafty moving to get around them and back into the ring to continue the match. The Dark Order appear to be back in a comfortable offensive lead now, as Nick Jackson is now the one on the receiving end of an ass-kicking from Grayson and Uno, who continue to utilize quick tags to keep a fresh guy on Nick.

The Dark Order are definitely in charge of this match and now the action is getting out of hand again, with The Dark Order getting Matt Jackson lured out to the aisle way where the match unofficially started before it hit the ring. They keep Matt blocked from getting back to the ring and now Grayson and Uno go to work on Nick in the ring.

Then like Taz says, by the skin-of-his-teeth, Nick Jackson avoids a Fatality attempt from Uno and Grayson, and with Grayson too far away to get to them, Nick reverses and hits Uno with a nice counter. He covers him and gets the three right as Grayson leaped over to attempt to break up the pin. The Young Bucks with a nice win in the opener on AEW Dynamite Tag Team Appreciation Week tonight.

Winners: The Young Bucks

MJF Makes His Way Out …

After The Young Bucks celebrate their victory, we shoot to a quick backstage segment. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is shown with some of his entourage, and he looks as arrogant as ever this week, folks.

He makes some cocky remarks and starts walking towards what appears to be the entrance to the ring inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater. He tells someone to “get out of his camera shot” with a real smug attitude, prompting a reaction from “Good Ole’ J.R.” on commentary.

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone & Taz Look At Tonight’s Card

The announce trio of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Taz then start breaking down each match and segment scheduled for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, as the road to ALL OUT 2020 continues.

Backstage: “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega

From there, we shoot to a quick backstage segment where we see “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega of The Elite seated together.

The reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions, who are scheduled to defend those titles against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express later in tonight’s show as part of “Tag Team Appreciation Week.”

After they talk among themselves for a brief moment, we hear the theme song of none other than the number one contender to the AEW World Championship in the singles division, MJF. As Friedman makes his way out, the AEW Dynamite announce trio lead us into a commercial break.

MJF’s A State Of The Wrestling Industry Speech

We return from the break and we see MJF standing at a podium with his campaign crew, all of whom are standing on a red carpet that is laid out in the ring. There is an American flag in the background and some others as well. A very political looking set-up this week for ole’ MJF.

MJF asks us to use the following hash-tags on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms this evening: #MJF2020 #NotMyChampion.

MJF’s assistant Nina is then introduced and she shows the “poll numbers” for MJF and Jon Moxley ahead of their scheduled AEW World Championship match at the upcoming AEW ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view.

Friedman then goes into a rant about “Dictator Jon,” which is what MJF is referring to Moxley as throughout this promo. He talks about how Moxley is only kind to wrestlers who are willing to “look at the lights for him.”

MJF stops his speech and then lays down. He lays on his back and asks Moxley if this is better, now that he’s laid out for him. He taunts Moxley for a while, talking trash to him while he continues to lay on his back. This lasts for several moments as MJF talks about Moxley needing to “fork the keys over” to him, someone who is better than him — and he knows it. He says Jon knows, he knows and the folks watching at home knows that “we deserve better.”

He finishes up with that comment and then sits up only to immediately hear the theme song of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. MJF instructs his campaign crew to run around the Daily’s Place amphitheater throughout all the various spots in the stands to cut off Moxley so he can’t make it to the ring. As MJF watches and yells further instructions as we continue to hear the theme of Moxley playing, finally the AEW World Champion emerges from the regular entrance tunnel.

Moxley makes his way down to the ring while all of MJF’s campaign crew are way too far away to get to the ring in time. Moxley then starts blasting MJF with big shots, culminating with a big Paradigm Shift to the number one contender.

The AEW World Champion heads to the back through the same entrance tunnel he initially emerged from. He grabs a microphone once he gets backstage and says this is not it, and he and MJF are not even by a long shot. He vows to pay him back further as his music plays.

MJF remains laid out in the ring yelling and screaming in pain while Moxley’s music is still playing. He is clutching at his shoulder and he tells his campaign crew not to touch him. He says he can’t stand up. He’s being extra, extra dramatic, and it’s definitely entertaining.

Backstage: Matt Hardy Vows To End Sammy Guevara

Backstage we see an AEW broadcast team member standing by with none other than Matt Hardy.

Hardy talks briefly in a quick backstage segment about when he will finally be cleared to return and he goes on to promise to “end Sammy.”

He sees someone walking by who he thinks is “The Spanish God” of the Inner Circle himself, however it was not Sammy Guevara at all. It was AEW referee Mike Posey.

The poor bastard got a vicious beatdown from a confused Matt, who the interviewer was asking “are you sure you’re okay?!” before he made the mistake and freaked out, beating up AEW referee Mike Posey on accident.

After this segment we head to another commercial break.

