Humongous card on paper with two title matches, an eliminator, and more!

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed

AEW Dynamite 8/14/24

Live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and we’re starting with a big title match!

Match #1. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) w/ Kamille Brickhouse vs. Hikaru Shida

Mone looks for a Mone Maker but Shida counters with a roll up and a pair of dropkicks as we’ve got a stalemate. Hurricanrana by Shida and Mone lands HARD on the top of her head. Rising knee in the corner by Shida and it’s possible Mone is a little loopy here. A few awkward spots and both women trade pin attempts. Tilt a whirl backbreaker by Shida as both women roll to the outside. Shida thinks about the running knee strike but Kamille stands in her way, allowing Mone to come off the apron with a Meteora. Another Meteora in the ring by Mone and she gets two. Enziguiri by Shida but she misses a clothesline in the corner and Mone takes advantage with some elbow strikes. Shida gets thrown into the corner but walks the ropes and comes off with a missile dropkick. Jumping Knee by Shida gets two. Mone flips out of a Falcon Arrow and hits a Back Stabber. Shida ducks a Meteora and connects with a rising knee to the back of Mone. Mone gets set up on the top rope and comes off with another Meteora. Two count. Three Amigos by Mone but Shida blocks the third and connects with a Falcon Arrow. Shida wants the Kitana but Kamille pulls Mone out of the ring. Shida cracks Kamille with the kendo stick as Mone takes it from her. The referee is distracted by Mone and Kamille hits a huge boot to the face before rolling Shida inside. Mone Maker finishes this one.

Winner: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ***1/2. Shida looked great here but bad guys do bad things to win, and that was the case here.

Britt Baker’s music hits as Kamille heads to the ramp to cut her off. Kamille then spots a fan that looks like Britt and puts the boots to her, but Britt hits the ring from the far side and here we go. Kamille makes the save for Mone and Britt grabs the kendo stick as Mone retreats.

Jeff Jarrett is in the back with Karen, Jay, and Karen. We get footage of the skirmish last week but Hangman is here and he attacks! Lethal and Hangman spill to the ring, where the bell rings and here we go!

Match #2. Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal ducks a clothesline and Hangman tumbles to the outside. Trio of suicide dives by Lethal. Make that four. Make that five! Both guys are on the apron and Hangman connects with a Deadeye on the apron! Hangman is in control now throughout the commercial. Roll up by Lethal out of nowhere gets two. Belly-to-belly by Hangman (Magnum TA-esque) gets two. Death Valley Driver by Hangman gets two. Hangman misses a corner charge and Lethal rolls him up for two. Another one. Back slide for two. Majistral cradle for two. Lethal Combination! Two count. Lethal wants a Figure-Four but Hangman goes to the eyes and rolls up Lethal for two. Discus lariat by Hangman, who now heads to the apron. Buckshot! One, two, three.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: **1/4. Very strange, abrupt, ending to this one. Feels like it never even got going.

After the match, the doctors immediately check on Jay Lethal and Hangman bails… that could be the reason for the quick finish.

We see a video package of MJF at RevPro over the weekend, where he attacked Ospreay’s friend Michael Okun, until Ospreay made the save.

Pac is here and he wants the International Champion at All Out.

A video package of Darby Allin talking to Scapegoat Jack Perry. Darby says he knew he had to get to AEW because that’s a place where he could be himself, but AEW was All Friends Wrestling in the beginning. Perry didn’t have to work for it.

Darby Allin is coming out for his match against…well, we won’t know. Perry jumps him and then drags him to the back, where he nearly decapitates him with one of the big doors in the back. Perry wants a coffin match at All In!

Renee is with Mina Shirakawa. Mina is caught in the middle of Mariah May and Toni Storm, and she just hopes that nobody gets hurt.

Match #3. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

The winner of this match gets the number one spot at the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Strong lays in some hard chops to everyone and after a few strikes… everyone resets. Suicide dive by Cassidy as Kyle thinks about a running knee off the apron, but thinks better of it. Cassidy and Kyle reset in the middle and a wrestling match ensues. Arm ringer by Kyle gets reversed. Strong is in with a backbreaker to Kyle and a gutbuster to Cassidy. Back suplex by Roddy to Cassidy. Rolling elbow by Kyle to Roddy. Kyle locks in the rear naked choke on Cassidy and Strong rolls in and locks in the Stronghold on both men! Both guys get free as Roddy sets Cassidy up on the top rope and chops the soul out of him. Kyle with a flying guillotine to Roddy but Cassidy comes off the top rope with a diving elbow to Kyle! The Undisputed Kingdom hit the ring with a pair of chairs but Mark Briscoe and Tomohiro Ishii are here! Briscoe dives off a chair over the top and takes out everyone! The fight continues as Roddy hits a pair of running elbows to Cassidy inside the ring and back suplexes Kyle on the apron. Texas Cloverleaf by Roddy to Cassidy, but Kyle rolls in and kicks Roddy in the chest as the two exchange some heavy leather. Cassidy is up… Orange kicks to everyone! Satellite DDT to Kyle. Beach Break to Roddy gets two! It’s a superkick party now and Kyle rebounds off the ropes with a lariat to take out Roddy. Straight armbar by Kyle to Cassidy and an ankle lock to Roddy at the same time. PK by Cassidy to Strong and he’s out! Kyle and Cassidy look for the High/Low on Strong, but turns out Cassidy eats it. Double pin but only one can make the cover. Flying knee by Roddy as Cassidy shoves Kyle out of the way and he eats it himself. Sick Kick by Roddy to Kyle. Kyle reverses Roddy and locks in a straight armbar, but Cassidy sees his opportunity and crucifixes Kyle from behind for the win!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***3/4. Man, these guys sprinted the entire way through. Three of the unsung heroes of AEW this year, and without a doubt, three workhorses. I’m all for any combination of matches between the Undisputed Kingdom and The Conglomeration.

Renee is with Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada. Claudio was bothered when he was eliminated from the Continental Classic, but this is going to be the first Dynamite in Europe and he’s going to make his title shot count. Okada claps and tells Claudio it’s a nice speech, but there’s only one champion. Okada said he’s the GOAT, and he will respect him when he beats him in Cardiff. Good luck, bitch! Claudio says he doesn’t want this bootleg version of Okada next week, he wants the Tokyo Dome Rainmaker! Next week, Okada will have 99 problems and this bitch will be one! Whoooooo.

The Patriarchy are with Renee. Christian runs down The Bang Bang Gang and The House of Black, saying neither one gets a shot at their AEW Trios Championships. Christian then says he won’t be caught dead in Virginia and sends Renee on her way,

SEND. HOOK. Tony Schiavone welcomes Hook to the ring. Hook says he can’t see out of his left eye, but he’s still got his right. Hook wants Jericho right here, right now.

Here’s The Learning Tree. Jericho asks if Hook wants a fight!? He’s not getting one. Jericho says he’ll fight Hook at All In… IF. If Hook agrees that it’s his last shot at the FTW Championship, and if he fights Big Bill next week. Hook accepts.