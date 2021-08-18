It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

Emanating from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas this evening, AEW Dynamite features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom.

On tap for tonight’s show is Chris Jericho vs. MJF in a “No Judas Entrance, No Judas Effect Allowed” Labours of Jericho – Chapter 5 match, Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 in a Texas Tornado showdown, The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag-Team titles, Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara, plus a major announcement from Guevara.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a battle of former Team Taz members, Penelope Ford will go one-on-one against Thunder Rosa, and AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker will also be in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Houston, TX. on Wed., August 18, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/18/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature video intro and then we shoot inside the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX. where Jim Ross does his catchphrase as the camera pans around the venue.

Fireworks and pyro erupt as an “AEW! AEW!” chant spreads throughout the building. The commentators run down the stacked lineup for tonight’s show as the camera continues to show fans looking pumped up.

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston Attacked

“Wild Thing” hits and we see Jon Moxley meet up with Eddie Kingston backstage. The two make their way out through the crowd as they head down to the ring for our first segment of the evening.

As the two make their way down to the ring, Daniel Garcia and 2.0 attack Moxley with a lead pipe and beat down Kingston. The trio attack the duo in the crowd and then Matt Lee grabs a microphone and they all head down to the ring.

Texas Tornado Match

2.0 vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Lee addresses Darby Allin and Sting, telling them they just beat down their boys. He says if they want a taste, they can get a ref and come down right now. The lights in the building go out.

When they come back on, the ring announcer introduces “The Icon” as Sting’s theme plays and the wrestling legend makes his way out to the top of the entrance stage.

As Sting stops at the top of the ramp, the lights go out again and Darby’s theme hits. When they come back on, Allin is in the ring behind 2.0 with his skateboard. He blasts them and then Sting joins him in the ring, hitting a Stinger Splash.

The brawl spills out of the ring and now Sting and Allin are beating down 2.0 in various spots in the crowd. The fans fire up with a “You still got it!” chant aimed at Sting.

Allin takes Lee into the backstage area in a concord high up in the crowd. 2.0 and Garcia end up triple-teaming Allin, hitting their finisher on him and beginning a prolonged multi-person beatdown of the former TNT Champion. Sting also gets guzzled up by the trio as the commentators point out that this is a No DQ match.

Darby recovers as Sting is fighting off all three guys. We see Darby walking a rail for what seemed like an eternity and then leaps onto 2.0. Sting recovers and now they are beating the heel trio down when out of nowhere, Eddie Kingston joins the picture and helps Darby and Sting beat them down.

Back at ringside, a table is pulled out and brought into the ring. 2.0 fights back into the lead and brings Darby’s skateboard in the ring. They hit a double suplex on him on the wheels and Darby screams in pain. 2.0 puts Sting on the top rope after the table is set up and they double power bomb him through it. Sting pops right up and no-sells it, hitting both guys with his Stinger Death Drop.

We see Darby recover as Sting grabs all four legs of both 2.0 members and puts his Scorpion Death Lock on both guys at the same time. Darby guards him and 2.0 taps out.

Winners: Sting & Darby Allin

Sammy Guevara Gets Engaged

We hear from the commentators and Tony Schiavone talks about being in the ring earlier tonight with Sammy Guevara when he made his major announcement. We shoot to footage of Schiavone in the ring with Guevara and his girlfriend Pam before the show, where he proposed to her in front of the live crowd in Houston. She says yes.

Shawn Spears Makes Fun Of Sammy Guevara Proposal

From there we cut to a backstage promo from Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard with “The Chairman of AEW” making Guevara’s soon-to-be wife an “honorary member” of The Pinnacle. He makes a sex joke and then we head to a commercial break.

Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears

We return from the break and we hear Sammy Guevara’s theme song. “The Spanish God” of the Inner Circle makes his way down to the ring but is attacked from behind by Shawn Spears.

The two brawl down to the ring where Guevara starts to fare well and then his new fiancee, Pam, is shown. Spears starts to take over and he hits an assisted spiked pile driver with the help of Tully Blanchard on the floor at ringside.

Finally the bell rings and immediately Spears goes out to the floor and looks to hit another spiked pile driver on Guevara with Tully. The ref notices this and ejects Tully from ringside.

Back in the ring, the action in the match officially gets underway as Spears rolls his knee pad down and begins going to work on Guevara. The camera shows Pam at ringside and we see Spears taunting her when finally Guevara comes back to life.

Guevara decks Spears and springboards to the top rope. He looks to hit a flying back elbow but Spears moves and Guevara hits nothing. The two trade chops as the commentators talk us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and both guys end up on the top rope as the fans are going nuts. We see them lock-up while both standing on the top. Guevara ends up hitting a crazy top-rope cutter that pops the crowd huge. Moments later they both end up on the top rope again where this time Spears hits a top-rope Death Valley Driver for a near fall.

The fans break out in a “Sammy! Sammy!” chant as the action continues. The brawl continues out to the ring apron where we see a steel guard rail section used as a bridge across the ring and guard rail. Guevara hits a death valley driver with Spears crashing through it. Back in the ring, Sammy hits a 630 senton off the top and goes for the cover but somehow Spears kicks out.

Sammy pulls his knee pad down and walks over to Spears and blasts him with three knees to the face. He hoists up a bloody Spears and connects with a GTH. He goes for the cover and this time gets the three. Incredible, incredible match. J.R. says Sammy is bleeding after the match but it looks like Spears’ blood on him. He heads out and kisses his fiancee’ Pa at ringside after the win. Really good match here.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Christian Cage Puts Don Callis In His Place

We head backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Christian Cage, who is holding his IMPACT Championship. Up walks Don Callis who talks down to Christian Cage. Cage tells Callis he thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room but he is and always will be a “carny piece of sh*t.” Schiavone takes us to commercial break after Christian walks off.

Dan Lambert Trashes AEW With Andrei Arlovski & Junior Dos Santos As Backup

When we return from the break we see Dan Lambert of American Top Team in the ring along with former UFC Heavyweight Champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos. He talks down AEW and says it’s the next stop on the Cancel Culture movement. He claims AEW is not the answer to fans’ wrestling prayers. He claims the company is filled with big mouth wannabe tough guys.

The Men Of The Year Beat Down Lance Archer

He continues to talk trash and then the theme hits to bring out “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. As he heads down to the ring he is attacked from behind by The Men of the Year — Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Lambert laughs and points from the ring as the two-on-one attack continues on the ring entrance ramp. Their theme hits and they back up as Lambert applauds them in the ring.

Chris Jericho With Final Message For MJF

We shoot backstage to Chris Jericho, who is by himself with a microphone. He sends a message to MJF. He talks about not having the Judas entrance but the fans will sing him to the ring regardless. He claims he doesn’t need the Judas Effect to beat him. He vows to show him once and for all that he’s not as good as he thinks he is.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks (C)

From there we head back inside where Jurassic Express’ theme hits and the fans sing along as Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy make their way down to the ring for their tag-team title shot against the reigning AEW Tag-Team Champions.

The two settle into the ring as the fans in Houston continue to sing along and cheer them on. Their music dies down and then the theme for The Young Bucks hits. The AEW Tag-Team Champions come out accompanied by Don Callis, The Good Brothers, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. The commentators joke about how many people come out with the Bucks.

We hear the bell and this title contest is off-and-running. Jungle Boy and Jackson kick things off for their respective teams. The fans immediately break out in a “Jungle Boy!” chant. The two lock-up and Nick Jackson knocks Jungle Boy down with a shoulder tackle and celebrates like he just won the Olympics.

After some early offensive dominance from the babyface duo, things build to a pair of high spots, as Jungle Boys leaps the top-rope and hurricanrana’s Nick Jackson off the ring apron and out to the floor before Matt Jackson hits a crazy dive onto Luchasaurus on the floor. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back from the break and we see Jungle Boy finally making a tag to Luchasaurus. The big masked man takes the hot tag and enters the ring with a ton of energy, taking it to Nick and Matt Jackson like a one-man wrecking crew.

Things build to a crazy spot where Jungle Boy has Jackson on the top-rope looking for a super-plex. Instead, Luchasaurus walks over and Jungle Boy gets on his shoulders to hit a super-duper plex instead. All four men brawl in a spotfest section in the match with Luchasaurus nearly scoring the pin on Jackson.

The crowd goes nuts as the babyface duo continue to try and put the Bucks away. Jackson and Jackson hit stereo super kicks to take out both guys. They hit an assisted double-team spot off the ropes on Jungle Boy for a super close near fall. Kenny Omega ends up running down and blasting Marko Stunt with a chair.

Omega then slides the chair into the Bucks in the ring. Christian Cage runs out and beats Omega down. They brawl to the back. Back in the ring Jungle Boy hits a brainbuster on the chair on Jackson for a super close near fall. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy hit their double-team Jurassic Express finisher on Jackson and go for the cover but it isn’t enough.

The babyface duo start taking out one interference after another. Jungle Boy hits a back-slide on Jackson but Jackson rolls through and is joined by his brother. The two hit a BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy and score the pin fall victory to retain. Another really, really good match here this evening.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

The Elite Beats Down Christian Cage & Jurassic Express

Once the match ends, we see The Good Brothers carrying Christian Cage out to the ring as a beaten down man. Meanwhile all of The Elite end up in the ring to beat down Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to add further insult to injury. Even Don Callis gets in some cheap shots. Omega hits the One-Winged Angel on Cage and scores a faux pin fall on him.

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter Issue A Challenge To Red Velvet

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker and her new backup, Jamie Hayter, as well as Rebel. She addresses Red Velvet and her decision to bring Kris Statlander as her backup. Hayter then taunts them and challenges Velvet to a match. We head to a commercial break.

A Look At The Hardy Family Office & Best Friends Rivalry

We return from the break and a special vignette airs showing the history of the brewing rivalry between the Hardy Family Office and The Best Friends, with Matt Hardy talking about Orange Cassidy and some of the other members of The Best Friends like Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor. “The Freshly Squeezed” one says maybe they should find out if Hardy can kick his ass like he claims he can.

Paul Wight Reveals In-Ring Return At AEW ALL OUT

From there we shoot to the ring where Tony Schiavone talks about how good it is to have friends in large places. The commentators give an update on Schiavone’s son following his attack at the hands of QT Marshall and The Factory.

On that note, Schiavone brings out his broadcast partner on AEW Dark: Elevation, the one and only Paul Wight. As Wight talks about how good it felt to be in the ring kicking ass again, out comes QT Marshall who says, “Houston, we have a problem!”

The fans in Houston boo as he makes his way out accompanied by some of the members of The Factory. Marshall warns Wight not to say anything he can’t backup, noting in AEW they don’t build up things not to pay them off, unlike the first 10 or so years of Wight’s career.

Wight says he wouldn’t let the fans down and invites Marshall to quit talking and start fighting. Marshall says there’s a reason Tony Khan hired Wight to be a commentator. Wight says Marshall is starting to piss him off. QT asks producer Keith Mitchell to put X-ray photos on the screen of Paul Wight’s surgically repaired hip.

Marshall says Wight has had five operations in the past 18 months alone. Wight says he’s not embarassed by that and claims it won’t limit him if he wants to do something. Wight announces he talked to Tony Khan and he reveals he has a match at the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view against QT Marshall. His music hits to end the segment.