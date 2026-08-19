It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back this evening with the August 19, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The show kicks off and Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the show. We then waste no time getting right down to business.

Will Ospreay, Henare & Francesco Akira vs. Brian Cage, Rocky Romero & Lance Archer

The entrances begin for the opening contest, which is a big trios bout. The United Empire take on The Don Callis Family. A loud “F**k Don Callis!” chant echoes throughout the building. Taz points out the loud chant without Callis even being out here.

The bell sounds and Ospreay and Cage kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Brian sending Ospreay to the corner for some shoulder charges. Ospreay escapes, getting an opening with an enziguri that sends Cage flying to his corner.

Tag made to Romero, and Will tags in Akira, who takes Azucar down hard for a near-fall. Tag made to Henare and Rocky immediately tags out to Archer. The two big men trade forearm and elbow strikes before Henare tries to take Lance off his feet, only for Archer to level Henare with a shoulder tackle of his own.

He sends Henare to the corner for some chops, before Henare fights out of the corner with some of his own. He ends up dropping Lance to a knee with a kick before tagging in Ospreay, and they double-team Archer before tagging in Akira for a big spot for a two-count.

Now we see Archer back to his feet, sending Akira down hard before knocking Ospreay and Henare off the apron. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the action still ongoing.

Cage and Akira back in the ring as the Machine makes short work of Francesco. Akira manages to dodge Cage, who bumps into Archer as a result. This gives a chance to make the tag to Henare, who lands some hard shots on Brian. Cage dodges a kick for a roll up, but Henare rolls through.

From there, he lands a kick on the Machine. Archer gets the tag as he goes after Henare, sending him to the corner for a Blackout, but Henare counters into a deadlift German suplex. Archer is back up and makes a tag to Romero, just as Ospreay gets the tag as well.

Now Ospreay gets some shots in on Rocky for a near fall as the rest of the field comes in. Chaos ensues as they trade shots on each other, eventually leaving us with Rocky and Ospreay. Rocky tries to use the ref as a shield but ends up getting taken to the mat by Akira.

Archer and Cage come in but get sent right back outside for a dive by Akira. Rocky is back up, charging to the corner for what ends up just being a pose, and this costs him as he is blindsided by a Hidden Blade from Ospreay. Ospreay follows up with the cover and gets the victory for his team in a good opener.

Winners: Will Ospreay, Henare & Francesco Akira

Don Callis Family Business Aired Out

We get a reminder for the three-way International title tilt at AEW All In: London later this month at Wembley Stadium. From there, we shoot backstage where we hear from Kazuchika Okada about it. Okada always says nothing is more important family.

He says unlike Takeshita who left the Family because he is too selfish. Fletcher isn’t willing to make the same mistake because he understands that the only thing that matters is the title stays in the Don Callis Family. If the match ends with Fletcher retaining the title, he’ll be happy for Kyle.

However, if it ends with Okada becoming the new champion, Fletcher should be happy for Okada and raise his hand. We then head back inside the arena, where Tony Schiavone introduces Kyle Fletcher. With that said, out he comes for the next segment of the evening.

Schiavone wants to get the champ’s thoughts on what Okada said moments ago, and Kyle says we’re in the midst of the greatest International Championship reign of all time. There’s no reason to think it will end anytime soon, especially not at Wembley Stadium.

He agrees with Okada that family means everything, and he trusts Don Callis enough to trust this plan. The crowd lets Fletcher know what they think with a “F**k Don Callis” chant, and Fletcher says that Okada needs to know his role in this.

He says if he’s a man of his word and believes family is all that matters, he’ll make sure to have Kyle’s back in making sure he retains the title. There’s one other thing they have in common, and that’s that they hate Konosuke Takeshita.

He pokes fun at the Alpha losing the G1 Climax but is interrupted by the arrival of Takeshita, who makes a beeline for the ring. The two go at each other until Kyle lands a half and half on the Alpha. He hits the ropes looking for another shot.

Instead, he runs into a Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita. They counter holds before Fletcher gets sent into the corner, setting him up for a poison-rana by Takeshita, which is then followed up by a Power Drive Knee and a Raging Fire. Takeshita stands tall holding the title as the segment wraps up.

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay

The show runs into some audio issues and then we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, we shoot to a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette talking to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his upcoming opponent Will Ospreay.

Ospreay and Omega talk about their history together to start things off. Some time after facing each other in PWG, they went at it again in New Japan Pro Wrestling a couple years back at Wrestle Kingdom, something that Omega addresses as fans thinking he was facing the “new face” of the company.

Omega says that the company did not see Ospreay’s name alone as drawing people in, needing to bring Kenny in. Ospreay addresses the difference in conditions they had during their respective eras, particularly focused on how they handled things in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

He addresses having to take 15 hour flights to stay in a hotel no bigger than a broom closet for two weeks just to compete, whereas Omega got spoiled on 3 hour drives. Kenny retorts by saying that things were rough in America during that time thanks to the lack of fans, among other things, and even if fans could cheer in Japan, there’s no telling if they would.

They fast forward to five months past that, with Omega addressing their match at Forbidden Door. Omega runs Ospreay down for recruiting Don Callis for that match. They go back and forth about how they embarrassed each other at different points, and the fact that Don Callis got involved near the end.

Ospreay admits that it bothers him how fans call that a tainted victory, with Omega “forgiving” Will for it. He says that All In is not a rubber match since, for all intents and purposes he’s already beaten Ospreay twice, this is just a desperate attempt for Will to prove he’s on Kenny’s level.

The topic turns to how Omega’s life and career has changed since dealing with diverticulitis, something Omega is annoyed about as he admits he’s had to change, but it’s for the better. He asks Ospreay if he’s fully healed from that broken neck of his, running the challenger down some more before Ospreay cuts him off.

He cut him off for bringing up MJF in all this. He talks about proving that he can become the first Englishman to win the world title on home soil, and doing so without the help of Don Callis or the Death Riders. He knows he can do this on his own.

But Omega says that he’s already proven he can’t beat Kenny, and this time it will be in front of his family. He says that win, lose, or draw, he’s sure Ospreay’s mom will be proud of him, but his son might need to find a new hero when his dad can’t win the title. Ospreay is held back from going after the champ as Dynamite continues on.

TBS Championship

Maya World vs. Persephone vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

Back at ringside, Hikaru Shida makes her entrance for our next match. as Persephone makes her entrance we get a promo from earlier as the pair address what happened at Collision. Kris Statlander makes her way to the ring next, and Maya World comes out as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this four-way title tilt. Persephone and Maya fight to the outside as Shida and Stat go at it, with Hikaru catching Kris with an enziguri sending her off the apron. Shida goes after the champ but is quickly sent to the outside as well.

Persephone is sent to the corner but sends the champ to the outside with a headscissors before going for a dive. Shida cuts it off but both are taken down by the champ, only for Persephone to gain control as she drops Maya to the floor. Shida brings World back into the ring as we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Stat is trapped in a headlock by Persephone. Kris starts to break free before Persephone drops her to the mat with a suplex for two. Shida comes into the ring as Persephone is sent to the outside, and sends Maya to the corner.

The two fight it out until Stat comes in, dropping the champ to the mat. In comes Persephone but she and Shida are taken down with a cross body by Stat. Maya and Stat trade strikes until Kris gets the champ on her shoulders, only to be dropped by Shida forcing World to the outside.

Falcon Arrow by Shida but in comes Persephone to break the pin. She and Shida fight it out for position, and Persephone dodges Hikaru to send her into the corner with a dropkick. Maya goes after her, and catches Persephone for two before Shida breaks it up.

Shida and Persephone now fight it out, their alliance breaking down after recent events as Persephone goes for a BT Bomb, but Stat comes running in, pulling Shida down before sending her out of the ring. She turns her attention to Persephone for a near-fall before Maya breaks it up.

Stat turns her attention to the champ for a Wednesday Night Fever, but Maya counters, clutching deep for the pin to retain. The champ celebrates as commentary hypes up what’s next, as well as the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match at All In.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Maya World

Backstage With The Brawling Birds

Speaking of which, we hear from the Brawling Birds as they address dealing with Divine Dominion ahead of their title match. They look forward to beating the champs at Wembley and having quite the celebration, as Dynamite rolls on.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Quarterfinal

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Back at ringside, Jay White makes his way out for our first Continental Challenge Cup quarterfinal of the evening. Jon Moxley makes his entrance next, getting the “pep talk” from Marina Shafir before heading through the crowd toward ringside.

Renee is backstage addressing that Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy are watching this match closely ahead of their match on Collision before we get things underway back in the ring. Dueling chants for both men as they circle the mat, each looking for an advantage as they go for a test of strength.

Mox starts to take over before Jay does a back bridge, powering back to his feet before taking the champ to the ropes. Break is made before they lock up once more, this time Mox has a hammerlock cinched in until White gets to the ropes.

He gets back to his feet, but is sent down hard by the champ, and Jay takes a breather on the outside for a moment as we go to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Mox has Jay by his arms in the ring now, but the Switchblade fights back to his feet, only to be taken to the corner with a release German suplex by Mox.

Jay slowly gets to his feet before Mox lands some shots on him. White stops himself at the ropes for some shots of his own, sliding to the corner off an Irish whip before taking the champ down with a DDT. He takes Mox to the corner for a flurry of strikes, before Jon starts fighting back to send Switchblade into the turnbuckle.

White ends up taking Mox to the outside, where the champ avoids a dive to take Jay to the barricade. Jay turns things around as he brings the champ back into the ring, sending Mox into the corner with a snap suplex before pulling him in for a cover and a two count.

He sets Mox up for a Nagata-style submission trapping the arms, but Mox manages to roll through to get to the ropes for a break as we go to another commercial. When we return, both men back in the ring and trading shots now, with Mox on the ropes as Jay charges at him.

The champ sends White to the outside and dives on him through the ropes, favoring his arm from damage done earlier. He brings Jay back in and goes up top, but White dodges him and lands a cutthroat suplex not once but twice.

He goes for a third and connects, but Mox finds a grip for a bulldog choke! Jay gets to his feet for a fourth suplex, which is good for a nearfall. He brings the champ to the corner for a superplex, but Jay took some of that as well.

He looks for a Blade Runner but Mox fights out of it, only to be intercepted on the ropes by White. He responds in kind, going for a sleeper into a rear naked choke, but Jay rolls through and gets the champ’s shoulders on the mat for a close two count! Jay pops back up and catches Mox with a Blade Runner, but the impact sends Mox rolling through the ropes to the outside before Jay can make a cover.

He leaves the ring to bring the champ back in, and this nearly costs him as Jon goes for a rear naked choke, but Jay fights back to his feet, only to get caught with a Death Rider DDT as Mox picks up the win.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jon Moxley

After The Match: Chaos Ensues

Marina gets to the ring to check on Mox, who acknowledges how tough an opponent Jay was before the Death Riders leave through the crowd, just as The Dogs go after Jay White. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly come to even the numbers up, but they’re taken out by a returning Gabe Kidd.

Roderick Strong heads to the ring but doesn’t get much in before The Dogs take control, until the trios champs in Brodido and Adam Page make their way out. The Dogs escape the ring and the wrath of the champs. Page gets a mic looking to address The Dogs, but is interrupted by Ricochet as he, GOA, and the Lethal Twist step out onto the stage.

Ricochet finally lets Page finish what he has to say. Page says he and his pals are the trios champions and there’s no way they’re missing Wembley Stadium. He calls out anyone who wants a shot at the titles, telling them to meet the champs under the Wembley arch at dusk because the champs will be waiting.

Backstage With Maya World & Willow Nightingale

Backstage, we start to hear from Maya World after her victory before Willow Nightingale interrupts. She congratulates Maya on retaining the TBS Title before telling her that she is making good on a promise, offering World a title shot on Collision.

She starts to address Mercedes Moné but Maya stops her to say that it might be her facing Moné at All In, which ends the conversation.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Jonathan Cruz

Now we head back to ringside, where MJF’s “personal Spanish translator” Jonathan Cruz has a statement from the “One True Champion” as he runs down Andrade. Cruz tosses the statement aside, saying in English how he is a real Latino man compared to El Idolo.

He starts to leave the ring when Andrade El Idolo comes out, attacking him as we find out this is now a match. He sends Cruz into the ring before blindsiding him with Dia de los Muertos followed by a DM for a quick and easy pin fall victory.

After the match ends, Andrade gets on the microphone. He runs down MJF in Spanish before calling him out for a fight. After a video starts to seemingly start early, we get MJF’s music only for that video to start back up, revealing that MJF is not in Baltimore but back home.

“The One True Champion” himself proceeds to run down El Idolo ahead of the Casino Gauntlet Match, saying he isn’t on the level of the “One True Champion,” but Andrade promises to take MJF down to earn a shot at the world title as we go to commercial break.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Willow Nightingale & Mercedes Moné

Now we head backstage for our second big interview of the night ahead of the Women’s World Championship match at All In: London. The champ and challenger are in separate rooms after Willow was attacked by Mercedes recently. Mercedes talks smack about this but Willow addresses the connection she has with the fans.

Whereas Moné tries to chase that affection, and the title. She likes her chances going into All In. Mercedes talks about Willow “smiling” at her being hurt in New Japan, eventually calling her a bully for what she did to her before.

Things get heated very quickly, to where Willow decides this interview is done. She and Mercedes take their microphones off before seeking each other out backstage, which quickly turns into a brawl to ringside. Officials try to break things up as the two women go at it.

Things start to settle down before reaching a boiling point as security pulls Moné out of the ring, taking her up the ramp as Willow’s music hits to wrap things up here.

Backstage With Swerve Strickland

Now we hear from Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland backstage. Swerve wants to make sure he heard right when Page called for anyone to come get their shot at the trios champ, telling Page to be careful what he wishes for.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Quarterfinal

Nigel McGuinness vs. Hechicero

From there, we head back down to ringside, where Nigel McGuinness makes his entrance for our next quarterfinal match in the ongoing AEW Continental Challenge Cup. We get an update on his ankle, which we know is less than 100 percent going into this one.

Hechicero makes his way out and settles in the ring next. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Hechicero is focused on going after the injured leg of Nigel, who we catch telling the luchador that he if he keeps going after the ankle he will go after the mask.

McGuinness makes good on that as he takes the CMLL champion down, tearing at the mask before Hechicero breaks free. Hechicero back to his feet now, wringing the arm of McGuinness before transitioning to a front headlock. Nigel forces a rope break, only for Hechicero to slam the rope against his bad leg.

Now he takes control as he sends McGuinness to the mat hard for a two count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. Both men are on their feet as they trade strikes.

Hechicero brings the straps down on his singlet as he calls for Nigel to take another shot, and trips Nigel on his bad ankle. With that he brings McGuinness to the corner, but the former ROH World Champion fights back until Hechicero takes him around with a swinging hammerlock.

Nigel breaks free and brings the luchador to the corner for a Tower of London, but Hechicero breaks free. Nigel transitions to a London Dungeon, but the hold is broken as Hechicero pulls him down by the ankle. He starts bending the leg around before Nigel manages to break free.

Hechicero goes for a single leg but gets caught with a hard kick, and McGuinness traps him with a guillotine and bodyscissors. Hechicero tries to break free of the hold, but fades quickly and is out cold as the ref calls for the bell to end this one.

Winner and ADVANCING: Nigel McGuinness

Kevin Knight Attacks Darby Allin

From there we go to a video package hyping up the TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Kevin Knight at All In. We head to ringside (after what should’ve been the end of the timeslot!) as Tony Schiavone introduces the TNT Champion himself.

Kevin Knight comes to the ring, telling Tony to leave as he addresses Darby Allin ahead of their Falls Count Anywhere match at Wembley Stadium. He talks about Darby’s comments last week, calling the challenger out to have a chat with him.

Darby gets to the stage but is cut off by Knight, who demands security check on him to confirm he didn’t bring any surprises or weapons. He says the people need to shut up when the champ is speaking, starting to run Darby down some more.

Allin starts walking down the ramp, where he gets blindsided by what appears to be a pyro malfunction. This allows Knight to get the jump on Darby, bringing him to the ring to prop a chair against his head for a Coast to Coast dropkick.

Knight leaves the ring with his title as a medic checks on Darby. A stretcher is brought out as Steven Borden Jr. checks on his friend as well, and the crowd chant Darby’s name as he is helped to the back. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. El Clon, Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

It’s main event time!

The two teams make their respective entrances and then the bell sounds. We start off with Clon and Nick Jackson, who gets the upper-hand before tagging in Matt. Bucks fend off an approaching Doyle and Davis as well, before sending Clon to the outside.

Clon makes his way back into the ring but is taken to the corner, where Omega attacks him before getting a tag. He attacks Davis and Doyle on the apron before triple-teaming Clon with the Bucks, only for Dunkzilla to come in.He gets sent to the floor outside, before the Elite send Clon crashing into him.

Matt with a tag and he looks for a DDT, only for Clon to counter with a knee strike. Doyle and Davis send Omega and Matt off the apron before triple-teaming Nick. Don Callis Family stands tall as we go to our final break of the evening.

The show returns and things start to break down in the ring as Matt fends off Doyle and Davis. Clon and Omega get tags as the World Champion lands a hard chop on the luchador, followed by a neckbreaker for a nearfall before it get broken up.

The Bucks come in for an assist and Clon finds out he Can’t Escape as Omega drops him to the mat. Bucks keep Doyle and Davis away as Omega gets a cover and a two count, and the Family escapes to the outside only to be taken out with a triple dive by the Elite.

Clon is brought back to the ring but he pops up from a leg lariat by Omega…who drops him again for good measure. In come Davis and Doyle off a tag made to the latter, but they each get superkicks and a snap dragon suplex leading to a superkick party.

From there, the ring is cleared out aside from Doyle and Omega, who lands a V-Trigger. He follows up with a One-Winged Angel, keeping Doyle down for the win. A celebration is cut short as more of the Don Callis Family comes out for a sneak attack.

Archer sets up the Bucks for a double chokeslam before Cope comes running to the ring. Cage makes his way down as well, less quickly as the crowd sings Cope’s theme acapella style. Cope is laid out but Cage is able to get some shots in of his own.

This ends when the Bucks collide with Cage by mistake, leading to an argument with Cope before the Family goes back at it. This leads to a brawl heading up the ramp and to the back, leaving us with Kenny Omega alone in the ring with a mic, but Will Ospreay makes his way out with a mic as well.

He says Kenny told him he’d have some words after the match, so let’s hear it. Ospreay is still angry about his kid being brought up, but Kenny says he only has one thing to say to the likes of Will. “Security, get this man out of the arena!”

Security escorts Ospreay up the ramp, but Omega continues taunting him. When Omega makes a comment about Ospreay’s young son, Ospreay stops in his tracks and vows to fight back. He slides back into the ring and takes Omega down, but security pulls him off before he can do more damage.

That opening is all Omega needs, as he hits a V-Trigger. Omega then tosses the security guards out of the ring and tells Ospreay he has one more lesson to teach him, calling him a son of a bitch before connecting with a One-Winged Angel through the table. Omega stands over Ospreay with a wild look in his eyes. The end. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks