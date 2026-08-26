It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling takes place this evening from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, a taped show airing as the ‘go-home’ episode of AEW Dynamite for this Sunday’s AEW All In: London pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay Kicks Things Off

The show opens with Excalibur’s catchphrase as always. “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means!” We then hear Will Ospreay’s music. “The Aerial Assassin” comes down to the ring to kick things off on the final Dynamite-stop on the road to All In.

Ospreay talks about it being a year since they last spoke, and he was getting ready to undergo surgery. He also addresses his history as a British wrestler making his way up here in the area, noting the “beams and boards” rings that he wrestled in back then, all to fly the flag for the UK and to show that it is where the best wrestle.

A lot of people would’ve hated it, but he loved being in the foxholes. He loved learning from the legends of British wrestling. He loved paying tribute to those who are no longer with us. All in the name of finding out of he is truly the best.

When it comes to that, it is hard to look past our AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. Smattering of boos mixed in with “Kenny” chants as Ospreay says the champ isn’t here tonight, which gets more boos. Omega’s absence doesn’t bother him as he talks about his respect for Kenny, which went out the window the moment Kenny brought up his son.

He remarks on Omega saying Will’s son will need a new hero when he loses to Kenny, promising that won’t happen. He also makes a promise that Kenny is not gonna want to f*ck with a man looking after a boy. He’s fired up now as the crowd encourages him, with Ospreay saying there is a debt to be paid to those who saw him come up.

And it is time to bring it home, alluding to the World Championship. Kenny is gonna help him show his kid that heroes are ordinary people who can do extraordinary things, and Ospreay is gonna take it all. Ospreay’s music plays again to wrap up the opener.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinals

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

We’re starting off hot with in-ring action this evening, as a battle of Death Riders in the semifinals of the ongoing AEW Continental Challenge Cup will kick things off, with Jon Moxley going one-on-one against Claudio Castagnoli.

Mox makes his entrance through the crowd per usual and Claudio Castagnoli comes out next. Renee Paquette gives some background on the match and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Both men look for the advantage on a test of strength.

Claudio wins out, pinning the champ to his shoulders but only getting a one count. Castagnoli continues to go for this with the same result, eventually looking to catch Mox in the corner instead. Ref forces a break, only for Claudio to send the champ across two other corners for a chop in each.

Mox fires back with a chop, but Castagnoli drops him to the mat for another near-fall. A whole lotta grappling going on as Claudio brings Mox to his feet, only for the champ to break free and escape the ring for a breather momentarily.

Castagnoli follows him to the outside, but gets dropped as Mox goes for a figure four leglock to wear him down Claudio manages to break free, however, and brings the champ around for a giant swing into the barricade. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see the action still ongoing. Both men are back in the ring as Claudio goes to work on the arm of Mox, who tries to fight back before being sent to the corner by Castagnoli. He follows with an uppercut before setting up for a Neutralizer.

Mox with a back body drop to break free, but Claudio lands on his feet! He sends Mox to the outside for a dive through the ropes that sends the champ (and Claudio’s shoulder) into the guardrail. Claudio is favoring the shoulder as Mox brings him back into the ring, sending him to the corner.

Claudio fights back with a boot before hitting the ropes, but so does Mox, and the two take each other to the mat with a double down. They slowly get to their feet to trade strikes, with Mox falling to the canvas thanks to an uppercut by Castagnoli.

Mox catches Claudio for a backslide attempt but Castagnoli breaks free, only to be dropped with a cutter by the champ. Claudio manages to get back into it with an armbar before cinching in a sleeper, swinging Mox around before dropping to the mat with it.

Mox breaks free and traps his compatriot with a triangle hold of sorts. Claudio manages to break free, grabbing the champ by the legs for another giant swing. He goes for a Sharpshooter but gets caught with a small package from Mox, but it’s only good for two.

Claudio fights to his feet and hits the ropes for an uppercut sending the champ to the outside. Ref begins the count as Mox struggles to get back on his feet, and manages to make it back in the ring at the count of nine. Claudio intercepts him on the way in, setting up for a Neutralizer and a cover, but Mox kicks out.

Claudio walks to the corner, pulling off his elbow pad for a big elbow strike, but Mox stops him in his tracks by dropping to the mat. Claudio goes for a powerbomb, but the champ breaks free for a Paradigm Shift DDT, but it only gets a one count.

Mox goes for a stomp followed by the Death Rider DDT, and this just gets a two count, forcing Mox to change to a bulldog choke. Claudio struggles to break free of the hold, and it turns out he cannot, as the ref calls it. Mox gets the win and advances to the finals of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jon Moxley

Adam Copeland & The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero, Jake Doyle & Brian Cage

Inside the arena, we head back down to ringside. Adam Copeland makes his entrance as commentary talks about Christian Cage refusing to team with the Young Bucks after what happened at Grand Slam Mexico. Out next are the Young Bucks, and the Don Callis Family.

The bell sounds and off we go. We start things off with Doyle and Cope locking up as the crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel. The two men break free and try it again, before Cope hits the ropes to try and knock Doyle down. No dice there, and Matt Jackson tags in for a double team that takes Jake down.

Tag made to Cage, but the Bucks are able to fend them off. Romero with a blind tag, but the Bucks catch him with a double team as well before taking Cage to the floor off the apron. Rocky is up and sends Matt to the apron, where Cage catches him with a body slam to the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Nick and Cage are the legal men and in the ring, with Cage keeping the other Buck and Cope off the apron before going after Nick in the corner, until Nick takes the Machine to the mat down hard.

Cope takes the tag as he goes after Doyle coming in off a tag himself. He fends off the rest of the Family before dropping Doyle with a flapjack, only for Jake to respond with an Experiment Doyle. Bucks come in for the assist, but stop short of landing a superkick on Cope.

This allows Jake to roll the Rated R Superstar up for a two. Romero gets a tag and all three men take out Cope with a move leading to a near-fall. Bucks take out Doyle on the outside before helping Cope out in the ring. Cage tries to get involved.

However, he gets sent to the outside, before the Bucks lay out Rocky with a superkick after he slides into the corner for a pose. This opens Azucar up for a spear by Cope for the victory. Afterwards, Christian Cage gets on the microphone.

Winners: Adam Copeland & The Young Bucks

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