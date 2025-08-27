Forbidden Door is in the rear-view and AEW heads to the birthplace of Extreme, the ECW Arena!

All-Star Eight-Man Tag: BroDido & JetSpeed vs. The Don Callis Family

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron

Fall Count Anywhere: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

AEW Dynamite 8/27/25

Live from the ECW Arena (2300 Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Excalibur is joined by Taz and Ian Riccaboni. There’s supposed to be a match, but Dax and Cash are here with Big Stoke instead. Dax isn’t happy because he was pinned by the illegal man on Sunday, and FTR want to talk to Paul Turner. Dax wants Paul Turner to go home and tell his wife and kid that he couldn’t do his job because of an idiot, just like Dax had to. Paul Turner will NOT turn his decision over. Stokely wants Turner to hop off the fans D’s and overturn the decision. Turner shoves Stokely and FTR tease a Shatter Machine, but Adam Copeland’s music hits!

FTR look at the entrance for Copeland, and he’s there, but Christian comes from behind and hits the Killswitch on Stokely! FTR and C&C brawl all over the place until security finally breaks them up. Chrisitan gets on the microphone and says they took care of his problem, and now it’s time to take care of Adam’s. Christian has heard that Dax has a father, and Cash does too, and…

Copeland takes the mic and say no no no.. but ahh the hell with it as he gives it back to Christian. AND THAT BICH IS DEAD!

Copeland takes the mic. All Out. Toronto. C&C vs. FTR, September 20th!

A Darby Allin vignette is shown. Challenging Jon Moxley at All Out.

Match #1. Jon Moxley w/ Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

Shoulder block by Moxley before flipping off Garcia. Back elbow by Moxley and some mounted punches in the corner. Garcia sneaks out under the middle rope and dragon screws Moxley on the apron. Moxley seated on a chair in the corner now and Garcia flies in with a pair of dropkicks. Yuta and Shafir provide a distraction, allowing Moxley to boot him in the face.