AEW has finally left Chicago and we've got some tag team tournament action on tap!

Mark Briscoe vs. MJF

Queen Aminata vs. Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz vs. Skye Blue

Jon Moxley vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

Tag Team Tournament: Brodido vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Dynamite 8/6/25

Live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are on the call and we throw to MJF on the tron.

MJF says that Mark Briscoe is white trash that got lucky, and he’s not worthy of any championship. MJF is now going to make Hangman pay for forcing him to use his contract.

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Bailey with a running pump kick to start. Moxley back in control and mounts Bailey in the corner with some right hands. Bailey handsprings off the ropes and dropkicks Moxley to the outside. Running pump kick by Bailey but Moxley doesn’t care and pokes him in the eye. Marina Shafir eyes up Speedball on the outside, but Kevin Knight gets in her face. Moxley gets distracted and Speedball flies in with a triangle moonsault! Commercial time. Moxley is back and he’s biting the fingers of Speedball, before delivering some elbows in the corner. Speedball comes back with some rapid fire kicks and a missile dropkick off the middle rope. Spinning back kick by Speedball, axe kick, and a roundhouse. Running Shooting Star Press gets two. Moxley ducks underneath and looks for a rear naked choke, but Speedball goes back to the arm he’s been focusing on with an arm ringer. Shooting Star Press off the top by Speedball gets two. Straight armbar! Moxley tries to stack but Speedball hangs on. Back and forth pin attempts here. Wheeler Yuta grabs the boot of Speedball and Moxley boots him in the face. X-Plex! Two count. Darby Allin shows up from the crowd and chloroforms Wheeler Yuta! Moxley gets rolled up for two. Back heel kick and Time Adventure by Speedball! Two count. Straight armbar again by Speedball! Moxley is struggling but he transitions to a rear naked choke. Speedball is woozy… Death Rider! That’ll get it done.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/4. Fun opening match here and Bailey looks like he belonged. Seems like we’re heading towards Moxley and Darby at Forbidden Door.

Renee Paquette is with Alex Windsor and Toni Storm. Toni says you can beat them down but you can’t beat them of. Or something. International four-way coming up in London at Forbidden Door and we’re trying to figure out who’s going to represent AEW.

Match #2. Billie Starkz w/ Athena vs. Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor vs. Queen Aminata

The winner of this match goes on to Forbidden Door to represent AEW, as we’ve discussed. Toni Storm has also joined us at ringside. Blue with a hurricanrana on Windsor. Running pump kick by Aminata to Blue, but Aminata gets tripped on the apron. Neckbreaker off the apron by Blue. Blockbuster by Windsor to Blue. Plancha by Starkz! Commercial time. Back with Aminata and Blue trading elbows. Superkick by Blue and an attempted Code Blue, but Windsor gras her and counters into a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Starkz charges but Windsor counters into a pop-up powerbomb that gets two. Pair of superkicks by Starkz and Blue. Pair of German suplexes by Windsor and Aminata. Double headbutt! Both women are down. Starkz is making it to her feet and heading up top, as Windsor sends Blue into the corner. Flying headbutt by Windsor and both women are up on the far corner. Code Blue of the top by Skye Blue! Aminata breaks up the pin with a superkick. Running Vertigo by Aminata. Starkz tries to break up the pin with a swanton but Aminata moves and Blue gets crushed. Fisherman’s neckbreaker by Aminata to Starkz for two. Blue has a chair and she sets it up outside, thinking of a Code Blue, but… man, I don’t know what happens here. Blue then hits her own head off the chair and Aminata doesn’t move, then Aminata hits her version of Vertigo on the chair. Starkz with a Helluva Kick to Windsor inside the ring. Lariat by Windsor on the return. Athena gets in the ring and Toni pulls her out. Starkz looks for a suplex but Windsor cradles her for the win!

Winner: Alex Windsor

Rating: ***. I fear that the chair spot on the outside will become viral, but for the most part, this match was really very good. The crowd was dead in the beginning but after the break it was all action. Alex Windsor is going to be a big star.

Mercedes Mone is here! Mone holds her belts up in the face of Windsor, as Athena comes off the top with the O Face to Storm! Backstabber by Mone to Windsor. Athena and Mercedes stare each other down.