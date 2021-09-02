AEW Dynamite Results 9/1/21

The NOW Arena

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT! The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 1, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (24-6) FTR w/Tully Blanchard vs. (26-19) Santana & Ortiz

Dax Harwood and Santana will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Harwood applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Santana applies a waist lock. Harwood with a single leg takedown. Harwood grabs a side headlock. Santana whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood drops Santana with a shoulder tackle. Santana rises back on his feet. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Santana applies a side headlock. Harwood whips Santana across the ring. Santana with a shoulder tackle. Harwood drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Santana gets Harwood tied up in the ropes. A pier six brawl ensues. Proud and Powerful clotheslines FTR over the top rope. Suicide Dive/Cannonball Senton Combination. Stereo Irish Whips into the ringside barricade. Ortiz with a Double Dropkick. Santana with The Assisted Cannonball Senton. Santana rolls Harwood back into the ring.

Santana tags in Ortiz. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz with a fireman’s carry takeover. Ortiz applies an arm-bar. Harwood tugs on Ortiz’s dreadlocks. Harwood bodyslams Ortiz. Ortiz kicks Harwood in the face. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Wheeler made the blind tag. Ortiz with an Atomic Drop. Ortiz punches Wheeler. Harwood reverses out of the irish whip from Ortiz. Ortiz clotheslines Wheeler. Wheeler repeatedly drives Ortiz shoulder first into the steel ring post. Wheeler applies a key lock on the bottom turnbuckle. Wheeler with a low dropkick for a one count. Wheeler slams Ortiz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Wheeler slams Ortiz’s head on the right boot of Harwood. Following a snap mare takeover, Harwood repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Ortiz. Harwood applies a top wrist lock. Harwood pulls Ortiz down to the mat. Harwood maintains wrist control. Wheeler removes the top turnbuckle pad behind the referee’s back. Harwood with a cheap shot to Santana. Harwood wraps the left shoulder of Ortiz around the exposed steel.

Santana runs interference. Ortiz rocks Harwood with a forearm smash. Ortiz dropkicks Harwood. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Wheeler stops Ortiz in his tracks. Ortiz with a double sledge. Ortiz clotheslines Wheeler. Santana and Harwood are tagged in. Santana with a clothesline/elbow knockdown combination. Wheeler kicks Santana in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Santana. Santana thrust kicks the midsection of Harwood. Assisted DDT to Wheeler. Santana hits The Three Amigos. Santana lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Santana tags in Ortiz. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Assisted Cazadora Cutter. Santana with The Release German Suplex. Ortiz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wheeler pulls Ortiz out of the ring. Ortiz with a straight right hand. Santana clotheslines Wheeler. Harwood applies a side headlock. Ortiz whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood knocks Santana off the ring apron.

Ortiz with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Wheeler uppercuts Ortiz from the outside. Harwood drills Ortiz with The BrainBuster for a two count. Harwood tags in Wheeler. FTR goes for The Double BrainBuster, but Santana counters with The Spear. Ortiz with an inside cradle for a two count. Ortiz with heavy bodyshots. Ortiz tags in Santana. Proud and Powerful with The Double FaceBuster for a two count. Santana tags in Ortiz. Harwood negates The Street Sweeper. Wheeler drops Ortiz with The Gory Bomb for a two count. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Harwood puts Ortiz on the top turnbuckle. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Harwood with The SuperPlex. Wheeler goes for The Flying Splash, but Ortiz ducks out of the way. Ortiz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Harwood side steps Ortiz into the exposed steel. FTR connects with The Big Rig for a two count. Wheeler goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ortiz lands back on his feet. Ortiz sends Wheeler to the corner. Wheeler launches Ortiz over the top rope. Santana tags himself in. Santana hits The Roll Through Cutter. Ortiz with The CodeBreaker. Santana SuperKicks Wheeler. Proud and Powerful plants Wheeler with The Double FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

– We got a video packages hyping up the Kenny Omega/Christian Cage AEW World Title Match at All Out.

"I am going to have the distinct honor of ending one of the greatest runs in professional wrestling!" – @The_MJF with a heavy warning for @IAmJericho prior to their match this Sunday at #AEWAllOut on PPV! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/VtRbbij9tv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Second Match: (37-11-2) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander vs. (18-37) Jack Evans w/The Hardy Family Office

Matt Hardy attacks Cassidy before the bell rings. The referee has ejected Hardy from the ringside area. Evans drops Cassidy with The Windmill Kick. Evans with clubbing axe handle strikes. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans drives his knee into the midsection of Cassidy. Evans whips Cassidy across the ring. Evans with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Evans with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Evans follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans repeatedly stomps on Cassidy’s chest. Evans hammers down on the back of Cassidy’s neck. Evans with The Mid-Kick. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strike. Cassidy sends Evans tumbling to the floor. Evans dives over Cassidy. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Evans. Cassidy avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Cassidy with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Cassidy prepares for The Orange Punch.

Evans exits the ring. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Cassidy rolls Evans back into the ring. Cassidy with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Cassidy hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Cassidy toys around with Evans. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Evans. Standing Switch Exchange. Cassidy sends Evans face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Evans launches Cassidy over the top rope. Cassidy slams Evans head on the top turnbuckle pad. Evans is throwing haymakers at Cassidy. Cassidy denies The SuperPlex. Evans with clubbing blows to Cassidy’s back. Cassidy and Evans are trading back and forth shots. Cassidy kicks Evans in the face. Evans with The Desperation German Suplex. Evans drops Cassidy with The Sky Twister Press for a two count. Evans hits The PK. Evans with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Evans with another PK. Cassidy responds with the inside cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hardy Family Office gangs up on Cassidy and The Best Friends. The Jurassic Express storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (38-11-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

– Jon Moxley/Satoshi Kojima Preview Package.

– Malakai Black Vignette.

– Eddie Kingston says that he’s coming Miro’s neck at All Out. Miro denies the notion that The DDT is his kryptonite.

– In a vignette Darby Allin says that CM Punk was his favorite wrestler when he was 15 years old. He’s plans to do the impossible at All Out and beat CM Punk in Chicago or die trying.

"You're going to have to be the best you've ever been to get rid of me!" – An impassioned @IAmJericho is ready to put his #AEW career on the line against @The_MJF this Sunday at #AEWAllOut on PPV! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/3vvHxXda5P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Third Match: (38-8) Brian Cage vs. (27-13) Will Hobbs w/Team TAZ

TAZ joins the commentary team for this match. Cage attacks Hobbs before the bell rings. Cage runs Hobbs into the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Cage slams Hobbs head on the apron. Cage repeatedly whips Hobbs into the ringside barricade. Cage is throwing haymakers at Hobbs. Cage drives his knee into the midsection of Hobbs. Cage rolls Hobbs back into the ring. Cage shoves Hook. Hobbs with the elbow drop. Hobbs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hobbs denies The Drill Claw. Hobbs sends Cage into the ropes. Hobbs drops Cage with The Body Block. Hobbs is mauling Cage in the corner. Hobbs is choking Cage with his knee. Hobbs whips Cage into the turnbuckles. Hobbs levels Cage with The Body Avalanche. Hobbs pie faces Cage. Hobbs with the irish whip. Cage dives over Hobbs. Cage with a running uppercut. Cage with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Hobbs denies The German Suplex. Hobbs with The Running Crossbody Block. Hobbs with three knee drops. Hobbs talks smack to Cage. Hobbs kicks Cage in the face. Cage with heavy bodyshots. Hobbs denies The Exploder Suplex. Hobbs clotheslines Cage. Hobbs is raining down haymakers. Hobbs uses the middle rope as a weapon. Hobbs with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hobbs mocks Cage. Cage goes for The F5, but Hobbs lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Cage drops Hobbs with The Flatliner. Lariat Exchange. Cage with a Spinning Back Kick. Cage kicks Hobbs in the chest. Cage SuperKicks Hobbs. Cage hits The Exploder Suplex. Cage with another Running Uppercut/Enzuigiri/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Hobbs negates The Drill Claw. Hobbs HeadButts Cage. Hobbs dodges The Discus Lariat. Hobbs with The SpineBuster for a two count. Cage with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cage with The F5. Cage follows that with The SpringBoard Deadlift Suplex. The referee gets distracted by Hook. Ricky Starks blasts Cage with The FTW World Title. Hobbs connects with The Town Business to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-13) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

.@RealBrittBaker holds all the cards in her new contract negotation. She gets @jmehytr & @RebelTanea into Sunday's Casino Battle Royale & gets them a 2-on-1 handicap match against @callmekrisstat this Friday on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/EWX8hn07Iu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Fourth Match: (34-7) Taynara Conti vs. (25-12) Penelope Ford w/The Bunny

Conti starts things off with The Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Conti ducks a clothesline from Ford. Conti with a series of judo throws. Conti grapples around Ford. Conti applies the cravate. Conti with a knee lift. Conti applies The Dragon Sleeper. Conti with clubbing blows to Ford’s chest. Conti with a BackBreaker. Conti rolls Ford over for a two count. Conti continues to spin Ford Around. Conti with The Uranage GutBuster. Conti nails Ford with The Pump Kick. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti kicks Ford in the face. Ford knocks Conti off the top turnbuckle. Ford hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Ford kicks Conti in the back. Ford drives Conti face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford is choking Conti with her boot. Bunny attacks Conti behind the referee’s back. Ford puts her leg on the back of Conti’s neck. The referee admonishes Ford. Ford with a knee lift. Ford drives Conti throat first into the top strand. Ford dropkicks the back of Conti. Ford with a Wrap Around Knee Drop on the ring apron. Ford applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Conti with the deep arm-drag. Ford punches Conti in the back. Ford sends Conti to the corner. Conti avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ford dodges The Pump Kick.

Ford with a running shoulder block. Conti decks Ford with a back elbow smash. Conti with The Diving Crossbody Block. Conti with two clotheslines. Conti ducks a clothesline from Ford. Conti with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Ford drives Conti face first into the middle rope. Ford applies the single leg crab. Ford transitions into The Muta Lock. Conti responds with The Calf Crusher. Ford grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Conti with Three Pump Kicks. Ford denies The Hammerlock DDT. Ford hits The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Conti with an inside cradle for a two count. Conti rocks Ford with a forearm smash. Bunny trips Conti from the outside. Conti shoves Ford into Bunny. Conti rolls Ford over with The Bridging Back Clutch to pickup the victory. After the match, Bunny and Ford gangs up on Conti. Anna Jay storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (35-7) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

.@thunderrosa22 is cornered by @Jade_Cargill and @NylaRoseBeast. A little preview of the Casino Battle Royale this Sunday at #AEWAllout LIVE on PPV! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/7Ij1FyuLOZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Line Up For Friday’s AEW Rampage

– CM Punk will speak.

– Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter & Rebel In A Two On One Handicap Match

– Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

– Darby Allin w/Sting vs. Daniel Garcia w/2.0

AEW All Out 2021 Match Card

The Buy In: The Jurassic Express & The Best Friends vs. The Hardy Family Office In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

1.) CM Punk vs. Darby Allin w/Sting

2.) The Young Bucks (c) vs. TBD In A Steel Cage Match For The AEW World Tag Team Championship

3.) Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall w/The Factory

4.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Christian Cage For The AEW World Championship

5.) Britt Baker (c) w/Rebel & Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet For The AEW Women’s World Championship

6.) Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

7.) MJF vs. Chris Jericho. If Chris Jericho Loses, He Will No Longer Wrestle In AEW

8.) Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston For The AEW TNT Championship

9.) The Women’s Casino Battle Royal. The Winner Will Get A Future AEW Women’s World Championship Match

(Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Taynara Conti, Anna Jay, The Bunny, Big Swole, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Leyla Hirsch and Kilynn King)

Fifth Match: The ELITE (The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers) w/Don Callis & Brandon Cutler vs. (27-10) The Lucha Brothers & (33-11) The Jurassic Express w/Alex Abrahantes & Marko Stunt In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

