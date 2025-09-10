Time to wrap up our three-week residency at the ECW Arena as we march on to All Out!

Emi Sakura & Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor & Riho

Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

Non-Title Philly Street Fight: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

Josh Alexander vs. Hangman Page

$500,000 Ten-Man Tag Team Match: BroDido & The Opps vs. The Death Riders & The Young Bucks

AEW Dynamite 9/10/25

Live from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Excalibur, Taz, and “THE AMERICAN DRAGON” BRYAN DANIELSON are on commentary! Danielson’s in-ring days are behind him, and he is now a permanent fixture on the commentary table.

Match #1 Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander

Page attacks early and sends Alexander to the floor with a double jump lariat, as Don Callis joins commentary. Page tries a plancha but Alexander meets him with an anti-air elbow and a brainbuster on the apron from the floor! Alexander tries the cross body block through the ropes but Page moves and clotheslines him into the front row. Page moonsaults off the apron into a tombstone, but Alexander catches him and rolls through with an ankle lock on the floor! Both guys get back to the ring and Page quickly clotheslines Alexaner out again and this time hits the plancha. Page wants a triangle moonsault but Alexnader rolls to the far side of the ring. Commercial time. Back to see Alexander boot Page in the face and follow up with a flying forearm in the corner. Page fires back with clotheslines and a fall away slam. Death Valley Driver by Page gets a long two count. Alexander ducks a Buckshot Lariat and German suplexes Page. Twice. Page rolls to the apron, Alexander holds on and gets German suplexed on the apron! Both guys roll to the floor, Alexander still holds on, but Page reverses into an exploder on the entrance into a guard rail! Pop-up powerbomb back in the ring by Page gets a two count. Both guys head up top and Alexander reverses into a front flip Samoan drop off the top! Two count. The fight spills to the apron where Page blocks a big boot and drills Alexander with the Dead Eye! Orihara moonsault by Page! Rolling elbow by Page from the apron, after he fights off both Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Buckshot!

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ***1/4. I think I should have liked this more than I did. It kind of felt like they were going spot to spot to spot, and I’m sorry but Alexander getting dumped on his head on the concrete and Dead Eye’d on the apron… should have been enough.

Page takes the mic and said the most important word in AEW is WRESTLING.

That didn’t last long, here comes the Protostar. Fletcher challenged Hangman last week, and he hadn’t gotten a response, so what does Page have to say?

Page doesn’t like Fletcher’s actions, but he understands it. If he wants to make a point, he can get in the ring and do it. Page says Fletcher is fast, strong, he can talk, and he’s built like a brick s house. When Page looks at him, he sees himself six years ago. Page tells Fletcher that he isn’t ready. Fletcher has heard it his whole life, but he decides when his prime is, and his prime is right now until he’s done. Fletcher is ready to carry the company on his shoulders and be a world champion. If Fletcher wants the shot, then there’s something he can do for Page. Page says he wants Fletcher to do it himself. Page needs Fletcher to earn it. To face him at All Out… without Don Callis and DAMNIT FIND SOME SOCKS.

A video package of the MJF and Mark Briscoe feud is shown.

Renee is in the back with the Young Bucks, who are eating in catering. What would the Bucks do if they won the $500k tonight? DoorDash Morton’s Steakhouse, that’s what. The Dark Order doesn’t allow the Bucks to sit with them. Brandon Cutler isn’t happy about it. Here’s Jon Moxley. Moxley says the Bucks can have $250k each if they just show up tonight… and win.