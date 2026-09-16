It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, AEW Dynamite emanates from Norfolk, VA.

This week’s show kicks off with Adam Copeland’s team for the big eight-man tag-team match tonight. After they talk among themselves, we shoot to their opponents, where Stokely Hathaway talks before The Don Callis Family duo in the team join in. Hathaway and Callis bicker a bit and it wraps up.

Cage, Cope, Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs FTR, Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

Inside the arena, Copeland’s theme hits and out he comes first for his team. The rest of his team follows, and then their opponents, and our big eight-man opening bout begins.

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