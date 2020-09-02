AEW Dynamite returns with the ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view “go-home” edition of their weekly AEW On TNT program tonight LIVE from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Scheduled for this week’s show is the final build to their upcoming ALL OUT 2020 PPV this Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela and Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer Mark Sterling are two of the top advertised matches.

Also on tap for tonight’s AEW on TNT program is a tag-team bout that will see The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express vs. Private Party & So Cal Uncensored, with the winning teams moving on to face each other at the ALL OUT PPV this Saturday night.

Finally, the show this evening will also feature the AEW in-ring debut of NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa against former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb, and the long-awaited showdown between The Best Friends and the Proud -N- Powerful duo of Santana & Ortiz from the Inner Circle.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/2/2020): JACKSONVILLE, FL.

The regular weekly signature video package opens up the show and then we shoot live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where fire and pyro explode and Jim Ross welcomes us to the AEW ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite.

Excalibur Makes AEW Dynamite Commentary Return

From there, the camera continues panning around the venue as we hear J.R. inform us that The Excalibur is back on commentary with he and Tony Schiavone this week.

After that, Excalibur checks in for the first time in several weeks from the announce desk as he runs down some of the action scheduled for tonight’s show, such as the upcoming opening contest pitting The Best Friends against Santana & Ortiz.

Video highlights then air that tell the story of the ongoing rivalry between the two teams of Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent and Proud -N- Powerful — Santana & Ortiz, including Trent’s mom’s van being trashed by the Inner Circle duo and the subsequent demand from Chuck and Trent of an apology from Santana and Ortiz.

Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz

Now we hear the familiar theme of Best Friends and as Chuck and Trent begin making their way out to the ring, they are attacked from behind by the Inner Circle duo of Santana & Ortiz.

The Proud -N- Powerful duo beat Chuck and Trent down the entrance aisle-way and down to ringside where they start slamming each other on a bunch of steel chairs that are set up as the announcers inform us that the match hasn’t even officially started yet.

Chuck ends up taking a big bump as he is thrown off of the entrance staging area and down onto about 20 unfolded and set-up chairs that he crashes through hard. Seconds later, the bell sounds and with Trent and Santana in the ring, they are the two legal men that will kick off this contest.

The camera pans over to show Chuck Taylor still laid out in the mess of chairs he was thrown onto from the entrance stage. Trent is landing knife-edge chops on Santana in the ring and is doing good until Ortiz interferes from the floor and helps Santana take over offensive control of the contest.

Santana tags in Ortiz, the two hit a double-team suplex on Trent and now Ortiz picks up where Santana left off. Big gut-wrench from Ortiz followed by a drop kick to the back of Trent’s head. He slams his head in the turnbuckle and tags Santana back in. Trent hits a tornado DDT off the ropes to buy himself some time as Proud -N- Powerful recover at ringside.

Trent hits a tope suicida through the ropes and onto the floor on one of the members of Proud -N- Powerful, however seconds later he is blasted into the guard rail by the other. Now we see Chuck finally moving around a little bit. As Trent continues fighting off both members of Proud -N- Powerful by himself, finally Chuck Taylor returns to ringside and is immediately tagged in to the bout.

Chuck takes over and actually turns it into a hot tag, even though he is still foggy from his big crash landing during the pre-match attack. Big dive to the floor from Chuck and a Falcon Arrow follow-up in the ring for a near fall that is broken up. Santana sends Chuck over the guard rail and into the crowd moments later. Now Santana is going under the ring for something. He starts shouting for Ortiz.

We see Santana has the retractable steel baton and he ends up blasting Trent from behind with it before getting tagged in, where the two hit their Street-Sweeper finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Santana & Ortiz

MJF Gives Mark Sterling An Ultimatum

We shoot backstage to a message from Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the number one contender to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the man who will challenge for the title this Saturday at AEW ALL OUT.

MJF ends up getting interrupted by his lawyer, Mark Sterling, who is getting in his ring gear and getting ready for the match he was forced into after being outsmarted by Jon Moxley on last week’s show.

This segment ends with MJF losing his cool and getting in Sterling’s face with a two-option ultimatum, and neither are really in the lawyer’s favor. He means business and is willing to prove it, so Sterling better come through tonight against Moxley.

Private Party & SCU vs. The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express

Now we head back to the ringside area where we gear up for our second bout of the evening, this time an eight-man tag-team bout with ALL OUT PPV implications.

The entrance of So Cal Uncensored and Private Party starts taking place as J.R. informs us that this match will feature the aforementioned two teams taking on The Young Bucks and the team of Jurassic Express. The winning two teams will then advance to face each other in a regular tag-team match at this Saturday’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

As the first two teams finish up their respective ring entrances, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, Jurassic Express has just finished their ring walks and now The Young Bucks make their way to the ring. The announcers point out that they have a more serious demeanor this week, as they don’t stop to pose as they usually do, and they have serious looks on their faces.

Frankie Kazarian and Jungle Boy kick things off in the ring as the announcers explain what went down last week that caused The Young Bucks to be in a bad mood this week after ultimately kicking “Hangman” Adam Page out of The Elite.

Several tags are made and and Quen and Matt Jackson end up as the legal men in the ring. Matt gets pissed at ringside and yanks a sign from a fan and takes his beer from him and pours it over his head. Schiavone informs us that the fans sign said something about “‘Hangman’ Adam Page — please drink my beer!”

Jackson returns to the ring and goes to work on Christopher Daniels, who is now the legal man for his team. Jackson refuses to tag Luchasaurus or Jungle Boy, which prompt them to use their facial acting skills for their close-up camera shots. The announcers explain that after everything that has gone down with Hangman, who they thought was their friend, they are reluctant to trust anyone but each other.

Now Jungle Boy is finally tagged in after taking advantage of an opportunity. Jungle Boy hits a couple of high spots but is eventually slowed down by Kazarian when he tags in and takes over, also taking out one of The Young Bucks off the ring apron for good measure. Daniels hits a beautiful moon sault to the floor for an awesome high spot. Kazarian keeping the pressure on Jungle Boy in the corner of the ring now, as they are the current two legal men in the bout.

Kazarian hits a leaping leg-drop off the middle rope for a near fall on Jungle Boy. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring. We return from the break to Luchasaurus finally getting the hot tag. He comes in with all kinds of enthusiasm and rage and is taking bodies out left and right.

Things built to a crazy spot involving all four members of The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express team, as one member of each team went to the top rope and the other member of each team hit a standing moonsault on a downed opponent while the other opposing member came off the top rope with a big splash at the same time.

Or, “stereo ‘Risky Business’ by The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express,” as the all-knowing Excalibur referred to it as. Things then build to Private Party hitting their double team finishing spot, however they couldn’t seal the deal with it. Instead a BTE Trigger from The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — ends up securing the victory for their team.

With the win, we can now officially pencil in The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson, against the team of Jurassic Express — Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, this Saturday at AEW ALL OUT 2020. As Jurassic Express tries to shake hands with The Young Bucks, the Jackson’s end up walking off instead.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express

Jake Hager Delivers A Message To Jake Hager

We are told by the announcers that Jake Hager of the Inner Circle is on the camera crew tonight. They kick it to a backstage segment where he walks in and approaches a seated Orange Cassidy, who has his feet up.

Hager knocks Cassidy’s foot down and informs him that Chris Jericho has requested his presence at ringside for his match against Joey Janela later tonight. As Cassidy puts his foot up again, Hager knocks it back down and tells him it would be wise to be there, before leaving. We head to a commercial break after this segment.

Tully Blanchard Talks To FTR Ahead Of ALL OUT Title Match

We return from the break and J.R. says we understand Tully Blanchard is standing by with his team FTR and we’re gonna hear what’s on their mind tonight.

We shoot backstage and Tully talks to FTR about how they accomplished their first goal — winning the tag-team gauntlet. The prize is now waiting for them at the end of their second goal — winning the AEW Tag-Team Championships at this Saturday’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the two members of FTR, go on to talk about Saturday night being the most important night of their careers, as they fight for what they consider the top prize for teams in the industry. They say this Saturday, “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega, the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions, better Fear The Revolution.

Tony Schiavone Interviews Kenny Omega

We then shoot back inside Daily’s Place amphitheater where Tony Schiavone is standing by himself in the ring where he then introduces his guest at this time, one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions and a member of The Elite — Kenny Omega.

Omega’s music plays and out comes Omega with his AEW tag-team title over his shoulder. Omega is asked and then addresses the riff between The Young Bucks, his fellow members of The Elite, and “Hangman” Adam Page, his fellow AEW tag-team champion who Schiavone also noted is absent at this time.

As Omega goes on to respond, out comes Harwood, Wheeler and Blanchard with a beer cooler. Schiavone acts nervous but Omega says it’s okay and to let them talk. They set the cooler down and offer Omega a pre-match drink. They each have beers but they offer Omega a chocolate milk.

Omega says he loves a good 2% pint of chalk as much as the next guy, but what he doesn’t like is spending anymore time with these d*ckheads as possible. He said a whole lot more but it was beeped out for what seemed like an eternity for a show that allows “d*ckhead”, “sh*t: and other words.

FTR and Blanchard give Omega eyes and posture up like they’re going to attack him and Omega says it’s okay, it’s three-on-one and he’s probably gonna get his ass kicked, but not before he gets off a few good shots. Before they can rumble, however, Adam Page makes his way to the ring with a black eye.

FTR refers to a secret about Page. They talk about knowing Page his whole career and that he is an immature little boy who is egotistical and insecure. They say they’ve gotten in his head. They both say that Omega already knows how big of a “piece of sh*t” Page is. They then bleep something each of them said after “sh*t” but it seemed like the intention was to bleep the word “sh*t” itself.

They drop the belts after taunting Page a few times and leave. Page picks them both up and goes to hand one back to Omega but he turns and sees he’s not there. He’s standing alone and he looks around as the camera cuts to the next segment.

Chris Jericho Has A Message For Orange Cassidy & Joey Janela

And that segment features none other than “Le Champion,” who is with Alex Marvez backstage and begins talking about his feud with Orange Cassidy.

Jericho claims he has made Cassidy a main event star in AEW but he’s not the level of “Le Champion.” He vows to hit Cassidy with the Judas Effect and then throw him into hundreds of gallons of orange juice and a little bit of the bubbley when they meet in their Mimosa Mayhem Match this Saturday at AEW ALL OUT.

He goes on to then deliver a quick message to “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela. He vows that things are gonna get a whole lot worse for him tonight. He tells Marvez, “good luck with that kiss” before patting him on the back, smiling and walking off.

Marvez says that Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela is next.

Joey Janela vs. Chris Jericho

With that said, the theme music of AEW’s “Bad Boy” plays as Joey Janela begins to make his way to the ring for the next match of the evening as we approach the hourly break here on the ALL OUT PPV go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

As he continues his ring walk, J.R. plugs the match going down next before sending us to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring in a white muscle t-shirt and black shiney leather pants.

Out next is Orange Cassidy, who makes his way down through the crowd to a ringside seat, per the request earlier tonight from Jake Hager. The bell sounds and Jericho immediately goes to work on Janela, gaining the upper-hand and taunting Cassidy all-the-while, pointing to him and shouting at him at ringside as he delivers each move to Janela in the ring.

After a few minutes of one-sided dominance by the Demo God himself, Janela finally gets in some offense of his own that stuns “Le Champion” briefly. Jericho recovers and takes back over, blasting Janela with big knees and throwing him out to the ramp way.

Janela comes leaping off the ropes back into the ring and while he was flying through mid-air, Jericho caught him coming down with the Codebreaker. He follows up with the Liontamer / Walls of Jericho, and Janela taps out. Just as Jericho advertised down to the last detail.

Winner: Chris Jericho

After The Match: Chris Jericho Taunts Orange Cassidy, Then Regrets It

The bell sounds and Jericho starts punching at Janela even more after the match for good measure, taunting Cassidy the entire time. Jake Hager is at ringside now as well, and he too is taunting and making comments at Cassidy.

Now the Demo God removes the top turnbuckle and exposes the steel beneath it. He slams Janela’s face into it and busts him wide open, again turning to taunt Cassidy afterwards. He takes Janela’s bloody face and wipes it onto his own white muscle t-shirt. He takes off the bloody shirt and throws it at Cassidy at ringside.

Now we see Cassidy grab the bloody shirt, stand up and charge the ring like a man possessed. Hager follows in behind him, however, and he and Jericho immediately double-team Cassidy. Finally, Sonny Kiss runs out and provides enough assistance before getting taken out himself that Cassidy is able to recover, take out Hager and then blast Jericho with a DDT.

He takes a bag out that he ran into the ring with and opens it. He pulls out a pair of shades and puts them on. He then pulls out a little bit of the bubbley. He pours it out onto the mat and does the thumbs down gesture to taunt Jericho, who is throwing chairs and flipping out with Hager at ringside.

Cue-Card Chaos With Sammy Guevara & Matt Hardy

Ahead of their Broken Rules Match at AEW ALL OUT, we see a video package telling the story of the rivalry between Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy.

From there, Sammy Guevara’s music hits and he comes out but stops on the entrance ramp to flip through his cue-cards as we head to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

As he does so, we return from the break to see Hardy getting Guevara’s attention from higher up inside Daily’s Place amphitheater, and he’s got a few cue-cards of his own that finish with him vowing to BREAK Sammy Guevara at ALL OUT.

Hardy does the DELETE! gesture and chant over and over as some of the fans in attendance chant along with him.

Casino Battle Royale Madness

The Casino Battle Royale gets their segment on the “go-home” show this evening and in a jumbled up way. It starts off with Team Taz coming out, as Brian Cage and Ricky Starks join Taz as they head to the ring where Taz vows one of his men is winning the Casino Battle Royale at this Saturday’s ALL OUT PPV.

Out next is Jake Roberts and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and they talk a bit but are also interrupted by Eddie Kingston and his crew of The Lucha Bros and the team of The Butcher & The Blade. Before he can say much, however, Shawn Spears comes out with Tully Blanchard. Billy Gunn is out there as well. Now they all start brawling.

The lights go down and then Darby Allin’s music plays as he makes a grand entrance to start cleaning house. The brawl picks up again and then another grand entrance takes place as Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz all hit the ring as well. Hager and Archer have a big staredown when Gunn separates them with a couple knuckle sandwiches before “Good Ole’ J.R.” counts us into a picture-in-picture commercial break while the brawl is still ongoing.

We return and the brawl is still going down as J.R. makes a quip about security needing to possibly consider making a move to try and restore order so the show can continue.

As the bawl is still going on they send it to a video package that tells the story behind the match this Saturday pitting The Dark Order against the team of The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cordona and Scorpio Sky.

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

We shoot back from the video package to the ring where Serena Deeb is already standing when the theme music of the top female competitor in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) sounds.

From there, the NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa makes her way down to the ring for our next contest of the evening. The bell sounds and Rosa immediately goes to work on Deeb as the announcers plug the AEW Heels organization for women.

Rosa is controlling the action when Deeb lands a big forearm that just pisses her off. Rosa no-sells it and stares at her, demanding her to do it again. She does. She does the same thing and then like Ultimate Warrior gets pissed off and Hulk’s up, taking back over and continuing to dominate the challenger.

Finally, Deeb fights her way back into the contest again with a nice neck-breaker that sends the NWA Women’s Champion to the mat. Now Deeb goes to work on the knee of Rosa, slamming it down to the ring mat over and over again. Rosa crawls to the bottom rope, forcing Deeb to relinquish the hold.

As she does, J.R. sends us to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action between Rosa and Deeb continues. We return from the break and Rosa is dominating the action when Deeb starts firing up for a comeback. As she does, Rosa cuts it short and we are shown some highlights of Rosa beating down the recent WWE Performance Center coach from the commercial break.

Deeb fights back to her feet after being locked in an arm-submission. She hits a back-stabber to escape and is slow to get back to her feet. When she does, however, she charges at Rosa and takes her down with a clothesline. And again. Schiavone intros a ticker-feed that appears on the bottom of the screen running down the results of the 11-match card on AEW DARK from this week’s show on Tuesday night, September 1st.

We get a couple of back-to-back twirling slam moves from each competitor and then Rosa takes back over. Deeb rolls her up out of nowhere but Rosa escapes and then hits a nice German suplex. She follows up with a nice drop kick and then does the throat-slicing gesture. She then hits her Thunder-Driver finisher and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Jon Moxley Is Excited For “Championship Week”

The announcers kick it to the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley, who has a message for his ALL OUT 2020 opponent and his opponent for tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event.

Moxley then appears in a backstage room and starts cutting a promo. He talks about being excited because we’re here at “Championship Week!” He tells MJF not to let the pressure or stress get to him as he signs posters, answers the same questions 100 times in pre-match interviews and does all the bells and whistles that comes with being in a main event of a PPV for a world championship.

He then goes on to ask MJF a question. He asks if he is ready to kill-or-be-killed? If he’s not on Saturday night, it’s not going to be a good night for him. He talks about 2020 being a crazy year and he doesn’t need MJF making it any worse by forcing him to watch his dumb ass carry the title around for the rest of it.

He closes by telling MJF that what he has done up until this point … has only been the easy part. We head to a commercial break with our main event between Moxley and MJF’s lawyer — NEXT.

Dr. Britt Baker Gets One Over On Big Swole

Tony Schiavone is standing by at ringside with Big Swole, the lady who faces Dr. Britt Baker this Saturday at AEW ALL OUT.

Big Swole talks about being ready after so many weeks to get her hands on Baker. She says she’s gonna beat her tooth and nail. Schiavone repeats tooth and nail to point out the obvious pun made ahead of their Tooth & Nail Match this Saturday.

Then Rebel appears with a pizza that is being delivered to Big Swole. Out of nowhere Baker blasts Swole from behind with a crutch and then applies the LockJaw on her as she screams out in pain and agony. She puts the boots to her and rubs some pizza in her face to add insult to injury.

AEW ALL OUT Week Programming

The announcers then introduce a graphic that shows the AEW ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view week programming. They start to run down some of the special events and festivities planned around the show, such as the Countdown special, the red carpet special, the pre-show and more.

They then start to run down the actual lineup itself for this Saturday’s AEW ALL OUT PPV. They go through each match on the card as the graphics for each bout airs on the screen and they run down some of the details behind the matches that are being displayed.

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Sterling

We then get ready for tonight’s main event on this, the final episode of AEW Dynamite leading into this Saturday’s big PPV. The theme of Maxwell Jacob Friedman plays and then we see Mark Sterling, the lawyer of MJF, being launched through the entrance tunnel.

Sterling hops to his feet and isn’t able to run away, as Wardlow is standing by with him and grabbing him and pulling him and forcing him to walk that aisle and head to the ring. Sterling is in a bunch of hockey gear to try and protect himself.

As the two enter the ring, J.R. leads us into a commercial break.

Alright, we’re back from the break and it’s time for our main event of the evening. The sceen cut-in sound is heard and then the familiar tunes of Jon Moxley plays inside Daily’s Place amphitheater as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion appears and makes his way through the special entrance to the ring as always.

Sterling still looks terrified as Moxley kneels in the corner and prays, asking for forgiveness for what he is about to do. The bell sounds and here we go. The fans are already chanting “Moxley! Moxley!” as the announcers joke about Sterling’s hair being dyed a bunch of colors.

Before they even get close enough to touch, Mox flexes like he’s gonna lunge at him and Sterling flies back and falls on his butt out of fear. Sterling gets back up and circles around Mox, with the champ even letting him get all the way behind his back. Now Mox puts his arms behind his back and is going to give him the first free shot.

J.R. brings up this being an homage to Jerry Lawler allowing Andy Kaufman to have a free head lock in their infamous showdown. Sterling complains about not knowing how to throw a punch, so Moxley teaches him how to make a fist, etc. Sterling goes to punch but Mox avoids it and slaps Sterling so hard across the face that it echo’d throughout the open roof venue. Figure that one out! That’s one hell of a smack, eh?

The (non)-action continues as Moxley stands now with his back to Sterling and is offering to allow him a free shot from behind. Sterling runs away and Mox chases after him. Finally back in the ring, Sterling decides to take a chance and pokes Mox in the eye when he wasn’t expecting it. He over-celebrates like crazy until Mox recovers.

Uht-oh. He messed up, folks.

Mox is enraged now and is unrelentlessly going after him now, beating him up and taking the fight out of the ring, throwing him into the guard rail and eventually over it, where he continued to beat him down throughout the first few rows of empty seats. The ass-kicking leads Sterling back into the ring.

Moxley pretends to make up with Sterling and offers him a handshake peace-offering when he decides instead to pay Sterling back with a poke to the eye of his own. He then follows that up with a huge Paradigm Shift DDT — which IS allowed in THIS match. He then scores the pin for the victory.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After The Match: The Assault Begins …

Now we see Wardlow hit the ring and blast Moxley from behind. He picks him up and hits him with his F-10 finisher. He goes to continue his beatdown and now he is about to be joined by the man who will challenge Mox for the AEW World Championship this Saturday.

Moxley’s ALL OUT opponent Maxwell Jacob Friedman appears at the ring entrance with his walker. He stops and throws the walker 100 feet away and starts charging to the ring, revealing that he has — shocker warning — been faking his physical ailments the past several weeks!

Now the two-on-one beatdown begins as MJF takes his sport coat off and goes to work on Mox with a vicious assault. He talks trash to Mox and then the camera before asking Wardlow for his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Wardlow presents it and puts it on his finger and holds Mox, allowing MJF to show Mark Sterling — wherever he is — the proper way to capitalize on a free shot in a battle of fista-cuffs.

As Mox lifts his head up the camera closes in for a super tight close-up of an absolutely bloodied and battered Moxley, as the diamond ring has opened up a cut on Mox that is bleeding an absurd amount. Similar to Matt Hardy a few weeks ago and Cody and Dustin Rhodes several months ago. MJF wipes the blood on his face and lets out a war-cry before grabbing the AEW World Title and proudly posing over a bloody beaten Moxley with it as J.R. fires off one final plug for this Saturday’s AEW ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view.

That will do it for the PPV “go-home” show. Thanks for joining us here this week for your AEW Dynamite results coverage. Make sure to join us here next week, same time, same place for the best AEW Dynamite results coverage on the web. Until then, thanks again and make sure to follow me on Twitter @MattBoone1984.