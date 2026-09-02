It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight from “The Lone Star State,” as the post-AEW All In: London episode of AEW Dynamite airs live from Allen, Texas at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

“It’s Wednesday, And You Know What That Means …”

The September 2, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite kicks off with the Sum 41 “You Wanted War” theme as the camera shot pans the crowd and settles at the commentary desk at ringside. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talk about the seismic shift that AEW underwent at All In, with over six titles changing hands. We see a video recap of the show.

New AEW Champion Will Ospreay Kicks Things Off

Once it wraps up, we return inside the arena where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces the brand new AEW World Champion, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay. Out comes the new torch-barer for AEW, with pyro erupting behind him as the Texas crowd gives him a big reaction coming to the ring.

Once he settles inside the squared circle and his music wraps up, fans cut off his opening remarks with loud “You deserve it!” chants. Ospreay tells them he’s been crying all week, and not to get him emotional again already. He then begins to talk about his journey to finally capturing the big one at Wembley of all places.

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