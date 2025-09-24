Now that All Out is in the rear-view, we start our march towards WrestleDream!

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge: Hangman Page (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family

AEW World Tag Team Championship: BroDido vs. Gates of Agony

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Dynamite 9/24/25

Live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Excalibur, Taz, and Bryan Danielson are on commentary and we’re about to hear from our champion.

Fletcher took Hangman to his limit, but he’ll be watching what Fletcher does next. Page wants to fight the best wrestler that Pittsburgh has to offer, and that is… Lee Moriarty, tonight.

Match #1. AEW World Tag Team Championship: BroDido (c) vs. Gates of Agony

Ricochet joins commentary and here we go. Bandido tries to slam Toa and that’s… not a good idea. Bandido settles for a few dropkicks but gets swatted away. Kaun tags himself in and welcomes some chops, just to give one back. Bandido flips out of a hip toss but eats a right hand. Avalanche in the corner by Kaun and a vertical suplex. Toa gets the tag and body slams Bandido a few times. Bandido gets the tag and he runs through everyone. Thrust kick by Toa on the apron but Brody escapes a fireman’s carry. Toa gets posted and Brody hits a big lariat on Kaun. Two count. Brody tries a superplex on Kaun but Kaun trips out the legs, as Toa follows up with a running shoulder block in the tree of woe. Backstabber by Kaun with a diving headbutt by Toa gets a two count. Commercial time. Running knees in the corner by Kaun as Brody is seated in the corner. Kaun now dumps Bandido from the apron but misses a corner charge, hits Toa, and both guys get crushed by Brody. CANNONBALLLLLL. Bandido gets the hot tags and it’s pump kicks for everyone. Bandido evades all of Toa’s strikes in the corner and then does the Macarena. Amazing. Bandido now barks like Brody but gets caught by Kaun. Military press to Kaun as Bandido launches him into Toa in the corner! Two count. GOA back in control with double teams to Bandido. GOA looks for a double superplex but Brody sneaks underneath and connects with a double powerbomb. Toa and Brody fight to the outside as Toa catches a charging Brody and slams him over the announcer’s table and into the front row! Ricochet tries to sneak in with a chair but Aubrey Edwards catches him and ejects him. Two count as Bandido gets a roll up. Lariat by Kaun. Double chokeslam by GOA but Brody breaks up the pin at two. 21-Plex by Bandido on Kaun as Brody takes out Toa with a suicide dive! One, two, three!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: BroDido

Rating: **3/4. Fine tag match to open the show. GOA seem like they’re about to take that next step, and losing to the champions is nothing to derail that. Bandido’s personality in the ring is amazing.

Alicia Atout is with The Conglomeration. Callis choose his team, and Briscoe wants the heaviest hitters. Tonight, Don Callis Family are getting their ass whooped. The word of the day is “mystery”, and today it is a mystery partner. Mark, ORANGE you glad you had so many conglomerators to choose from?