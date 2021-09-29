It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their weekly Dynamite on TNT television program, which this week emanates from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show, which is dedicated to the memory of Brodie Lee, is Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal, Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford & The Bunny, as well as a big 16-man tag-team match pitting HFO vs. The Dark Order.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/29/2021)

This week’s show starts off with an “In Memory of” graphic for Brodie Lee. From there, the regular Dynamite signature open plays.

After the opening package wraps up, Jim Ross welcomes Tony Schiavone and Excalibur and mentions that tonight there will be a fourth member of the commentary team.

CM Punk On Commentary All Night Long

“The Best in the World” makes his way out as “Cult of Personality” plays and he comes out teasing the stage dive that he is not allowed to do in New York due to the state athletic commission. He will be on commentary all show long.

Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

As Punk settles in alongside the commentary trio, they run down the lineup for tonight’s show. After that, Adam Cole’s theme hits and out he comes for tonight’s opening contest.

Cole settles into the ring to a hot crowd on his side and then his theme dies down. The familiar sounds of Jungle Boy’s theme plays and he comes out as the fans sing along with it like always.

Jungle Boy gets in the ring and immediately gets in Cole’s face. He backs up, as does Cole, and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. They close-in on each other and lock up. Cole goes behind him and slaps on a side head lock as the fans break out into “Adam Cole!” chants.

We see Jungle Boy reverse Cole and take him down, but Cole escapes, returns to his feet and sinches the side head lock right back in. Cole grinds him down on the mat as the commentators remind us that his first shot landed in AEW was on Jungle Boy at All Out.

The Jurassic Express member fights back into the lead, stopping to taunt Cole, however Cole pops back up and takes back over. This time it isn’t long-lived, however, as Jungle Boy picks up the pace and starts taking it to Cole, knocking him out to the floor with a dropkick and then soaking up the adulation from the fans in Rochester.

Jungle Boy chases Adam Cole around at ringside and then we see The Super Kliq member take over things, working on the knee of Jungle Boy, and settle back into the offensive lead. He brings Jungle Boy back in the ring and grinds him down to the mat again.

A big comebacker from Jungle Boy helps him regain the offensive control of this contest. The fans start singing Jungle Boy’s theme on their own out of the blue as he goes to work on Cole. Cole starts fighting back, exchanging big shots back-and-forth with the Jurassic Express member as the fans react to each shot. Jungle Boy connects with a suplex and both guys are down and recovering.

We see Jungle Boy hit a big brainbuster and German suplex for a near fall. He goes to hang Cole upside down in the tree of woe, but Cole knees Jungle Boy in the face. Jungle Boy ends up hanging him upside down in the tree of woe anyways and then hits a running kick to the face for a near fall.

Cole hits a back-stabber to kill Jungle Boy’s momentum. He follows up with another high spot and goes for the cover, however Jungle Boy hangs in and keeps this one alive. Jungle Boy fights back into the offensive lead and hits a couple of crazy high spots for a near fall of his own. The fans react with a loud “This is awesome!” chant as the action continues.

Jungle Boy walks into a super kick from the man from the Super Kliq that knocks him out to the floor. Cole looks for a panama sunrise on the floor, but Jungle Boy avoids it. He hits the ring and goes for a slide onto Cole but Cole counters him on the way out. He goes to head to the top-rope but Jungle Boy runs the ring apron and hurricanrana’s Cole down to the floor. Jungle Boy sells his knee upon landing but keeps going.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy walks right into another big super kick. This time, Cole follows it up with a huge panama sunrise off the ropes. He goes for the cover but somehow Jungle Boy kicks out at two and a half.