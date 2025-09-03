“Nine Belts Mone” defending her TBS Championship and an All-Star Eight-Man are on taps for tonight’s continued residency in the land of extreme!

All-Star Eight-Man Tag: Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, & JetSpeed vs. The Don Callis Family & The Young Bucks

BroDido vs. The Death Riders

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor

AEW Dynamite 9/3/25

Live from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Gabe Kidd hits the ring and he doesn’t think the arena is big enough for Darby to hide in the rafters, so where are you, Darby? Darby is right here and he jumps on the back of Kidd, but both guys fight over the apron and top turnbuckle. Darby traps Kidd’s arm in the ring post and bites him in the face. Kidd trips Darby up and he lands hard on the outside, and proceeds to roll Darby in the ring. Kidd takes his eyes off Darby, who flies off the top rope with a Coffin Splash to the floor! Another splash in the corner but Kidd catches him and locks in a rear naked choke. Darby goes to the eyes. breaking the choke. Yuta is on the apron and Darby knocks him off, before springboarding off the middle rope and taking out Kidd with another splash. Darby grabs a thumbtack skateboard from underneath the ring and he ollies on the back of Yuta! Darby shifts his focus to Kidd, but the rest of the Death Riders surround the ring.

LIGHTS GO OUT.

SEND HOOK!

Hook is here… and so are The Opps! The Opps hit the ring and Hook didn’t seem to know they were coming, regardless, the fight rages on! Willow Nightingale is here too and she’s taking it to Marina Shafir. Fans are going nuts for Joe, who is putting the boots to Claudio. In the back, Kidd tries to literally murder Darby with a hammer, but Darby moves and smothers him with chloroform! Darby now sets up Kidd in a body bag and drags him away in a lifted pickup!