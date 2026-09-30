It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s special PAC tribute episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

In Honor Of Benjamin “PAC” Satterley

The show kicks off with a tribute graphic in honor of Benjamin “PAC” Satterley, who passed away at age 40 this past weekend, less than 24 hours after his match against AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo at the AEW All Out 2026 pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois.

From there, the cold open goes to Excalibur at the commentary desk inside the Petersen Events Center, where the AEW Dynamite play-by-play man begins a lengthy introductory speech in honor of the late pro wrestling star. He struggled, much like he did doing “The Butcher” Andy Williams tribute, although not quite as bad.

Emotionally Charged Words From Jon Moxley

He sends it over to his usual partner, Tony Schiavone, who is standing in the ring. The lights are dimmed in the arena and a soft spotlight is on the ring, where Schiavone stands in front of a bouquet of flowers and some portraits of PAC.

He talks about AEW being a family and then introduces pre-taped comments from an emotional Jon Moxley. Mox reacts to his loss to Will Ospreay at AEW All Out. He says people don’t see what they have. He eventually wraps up and stands up and walks off. Fitting, the other Death Riders members do as well.

The last person in the camera shot for the digital exclusive pre-taped post-match promo from Mox after his loss to Ospreay in their AEW World Championship main event at AEW All Out 2026, was none other than “The Bastard” PAC in what is likely the last first-run new content he filmed before his untimely passing.

Back live inside the arena, Schiavone is still in the ring and he asks everyone to remain silent for the traditional ten bell salute in honor of the late, great, “The Bastard” PAC. After the ten bell salute wraps up, the show moves on and gets officially underway.

AEW Continental Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley’s theme hits and out he comes along with the other members of The Death Riders. The crowd gives him a big pop coming out as he heads to the ring for our opening contest. In one-on-one action, Mox will defend his AEW Continental Championship against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

After Mox settles inside the ring, his music dies down. The familiar sounds of his opponent’s theme hits and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself, Orange Cassidy, to the usual custom “Weighing whatever, from wherever” intro from “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. The referee holds the AEW Continental Championship up in the air to show these two what they’re competing for. The referee is crying his eyes out badly while doing so. The crowd is eerily silent thus far.

Moxley takes Cassidy down with a hammerlock, but Cassidy reaches the ropes to force the break. Cassidy responds by gaining control of Moxley, only for the champion to escape and apply a side headlock. Cassidy breaks free and applies a side headlock of his own.

Another lockup sees Moxley back Cassidy into the ropes, but Cassidy reverses position and catches the champion with a near fall. The two exchange pin attempts before returning to their feet. Moxley initiates a test of strength and forces Cassidy down for a one-count.

He keeps the pressure on with several more one-counts before Cassidy bridges off the mat and works his way back to his feet. Cassidy takes Moxley down, but the champion transitions into a bulldog choke. Cassidy rolls both men toward the ropes to force another break.

Back on their feet, Cassidy comes off the ropes and takes Moxley down with a shoulder tackle. Moxley quickly responds by sending Cassidy to the floor and slamming him face-first onto the announce table. The action continues as Dynamite heads to a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the title tilt still in progress. Moxley connects with a piledriver for a two-count. Moxley follows with ten punches in the corner before Cassidy sends him to the apron and repeatedly drives his head into the turnbuckle.

Moxley responds with a dropkick that sends Cassidy crashing into the announce table. Back inside, Cassidy rolls across the ring and out to the opposite side. Moxley follows and sends him back in, but Cassidy does the same thing again.

Moxley puts Cassidy back into the ring and runs around ringside to cut him off on the other side. Cassidy catches Moxley with a suicide dive before returning to the ring and connecting with a diving elbow and an around-the-world DDT for two. Cassidy heads to the top rope.

Mox rolls to the opposite corner. Cassidy follows and connects with an Orange Punch, only for Moxley to answer with a cutter. Both men are down. Back on their feet, Cassidy delivers his signature kicks while Moxley responds with elbows. Cassidy connects with a superkick before the two trade strikes at close range.

From there, Mox mocks Cassidy with light kicks of his own. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets, and Moxley briefly does the same before giving Cassidy the middle fingers. Cassidy responds with a dropkick and an Orange Punch before connecting with a second Orange Punch to put Moxley down.

Cassidy looks for another Orange Punch but instead catches Moxley with a roll-up for two. Cassidy follows with a Stunner, but Moxley takes him down and looks for a choke. Cassidy counters into a crucifix for another near fall. Moxley avoids the Beach Break, but Cassidy catches him with a kick.

Cassidy looks for another Orange Punch, only for Moxley to connect with a clothesline followed by a PAC-style clothesline for a two-count. Moxley attempts the Brutalizer, but Cassidy counters into a pinning combination. Cassidy then applies the Brutalizer himself, but Moxley frees his arm.

Mox then takes Cassidy down by the ankle and connects with a stomp. Moxley follows with the Death Rider and covers Cassidy for the victory, successfully retaining his AEW Continental Championship in the process. Mox remains seated in the ring after the win.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Champion: Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley Share Emotional Moment

Mox is still sitting in the ring when the familiar sounds of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson hits. An emotional Danielson makes his way to the ring and comes face-to-face with Moxley. Moxley also becomes emotional as the two longtime rivals embrace in the middle of the ring. We head to a break.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

The show returns from the break to an emotional Hangman Page sharing his thoughts on the late PAC. From there, we return inside the arena and head down to ringside for our next match of the evening. Kevin Knight comes out first for The Don Callis Family team.

Out after him are his three partners for this eight-person showdown, with Kyle Fletcher coming out next, as well as RPG Vice duo Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. The foursome head to the ring for their advertised match against The Elite team of Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson.

The match begins with all eight men brawling as the Don Callis Family clears everyone except Nick Jackson from the ring. Kyle Fletcher takes control of Nick and covers him for an early two-count. Nick fights back before Matt Jackson joins the action.

Trent Beretta tags in, but the Young Bucks send him to the floor with a sunset flip into a German suplex. Rocky Romero interrupts the Bucks, sending them outside before climbing onto the turnbuckles. Romero turns around to find Hangman Page waiting for him, while Kenny Omega enters the ring behind him.

Romero tries to escape, but the Bucks cut him off at the apron. Page and Omega then send Romero to the floor. Beretta returns to the ring but is cut off by Page and Omega. Fletcher and Kevin Knight attempt to intervene before the Elite send the Don Callis Family to the outside.

The Elite follow with dives to the floor, taking out the Family at ringside. Page brings Romero back inside as the rest of the competitors return to the ring. The Elite deliver punches in all four corners before taking Romero down for a near fall.

On the outside, Fletcher and Knight take out Page and Omega. Beretta tags back into the match and drops Matt Jackson for a near fall as Dynamite heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see this match still in progress, with things starting to pick up.

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