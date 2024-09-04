All Out is this weekend. Crazy, right?

The Conglomeration & Will Ospreay vs. Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW Dynamite 9/4/24

Live from the UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Daniel Garcia is out and MJF is sitting in the crowd. MJF says Garcia can trust his mother, but that’s it. Garcia’s mom will take care of him when he’s in a wheelchair, laid up in bed, and it won’t be the first man that’s laid up in Garcia’s mother’s bed that he’s attended to. Garcia tries to get to MJF through the crowd, but he can’t. Wait, yes he can. Garcia dispatches of a bunch of different security guards and he finally gets to MJF, but MJF cracks him in the head with a glass bottle!

MJF takes a seat next to Garcia, who’s unconscious. MJF thanks Garcia for waking up something in him that’s been dormant for far too long, and as a token of his gratitude, he’s going to send Garcia straight to paradise. And for that, you can thank him later. MJF then kisses the bloodied forehead of Garcia and licks the blood off.

Renee is here with The Conglomeration. Wait, here’s Will Ospreay, who’s an honorary member of The Conglomeration. Will wants to know if they have any words of wisdom.. and Mark Briscoe cuts yet another epic Mark Briscoe promo.