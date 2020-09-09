All Elite Wrestling is back with their weekly AEW on TNT show this evening featuring the fallout from the ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view from this past Saturday night.

AEW Dynamite emanates from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. this evening with a limited-capacity crowd practicing safe-distancing and wearing mandatory face-masks for the post-ALL OUT 2020 pay-per-view edition of the weekly All Elite Wrestling television program.

On tap for this week’s episode of the show is AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley addressing the fans, Matt Hardy will speak for the first time since his injury scare at ALL OUT and Mr. Brodie Lee will defend his TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes.

Also scheduled for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite is Chris Jericho teaming with Jake Hager to battle Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in a no disqualification tag-team match, Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Bros in another tag-team bout, Nyla Rose takes on Tay Conti, Orange Cassidy goes one-on-one against Angelico, FTR and Tully Blanchard will hold an AEW Tag-Team Championship Celebration and Kip Sabian will reveal his “Best Man” for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/9/2020): JACKSONVILLE, FL.

This week’s show opens up with Tony Schiavone standing outside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. as two nice cars pull up head-to-head behind him.

Schiavone welcomes Chris Jericho and MJF and after mentioning that everyone is talking about one match from this past Saturday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Both thinking he was referring to their match, say “thank you.” They then kiss each other’s ass before walking off and talking trash about each other.

The regular weekly signature video opening package airs and then we shoot live inside Daily’s Place as Jim Ross welcomes us to the show while the camera pans around the venue.

Jurassic Express vs. Lucha Bros

The bell sounds and J.R. tells us tag-team action will kick off this week’s show. We then shoot inside the ring where the two teams in our opening contest are already standing.

Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix kick things off for their respective teams, as the advertised bout between Jurassic Express and the Lucha Bros kick off the post-ALL OUT 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite here in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jurassic Express member takes an early offensive lead with some nice aeriel work that culminates in a deep arm-drag from Jungle Boy. Fenix answers back with a similar offensive sequence himself before tagging in Pentagon JR.

The Lucha Bros hit some nice double-team offense on Jungle Boy and then pose for the crowd, who is already on fire and making a lot of noise inside Daily’s Place for a limited capacity crowd. Pentagon is dominating the action, however Jungle Boy escapes a package-piledriver attempt and scurries over to his corner where he tags in the big man.

Luchasaurus comes in and Jungle Boy hangs around to help out with some double-team offense that turns into two-on-two offense that Jurassic Express gets the better of. The Lucha Bros head out to the floor to regroup, where they talk to The Butcher & The Blade, who are shown at ringside.

Back in the ring, Pentagon throws something in Luchasaurus’ face, prompting the big man to snatch up the Lucha Bro member by his throat. The two trade chops back-and-forth for a while before Pentagon hits a cross-body splash off the middle ropes. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy who hits a nice diving hurricanrana off the top-rope. Pentagon tags in Fenix after the bump.

Jungle Boy hits the ropes and dives through after picking up a world of steam for a flying tope suicida. He quickly hits the ring again but is thrown to the floor by Pentagon when he tried to double-down on an additional tope suicida. The Lucha Bros are now taking over the offensive momentum in the match.

As The Lucha Bros take over and go to work on Jungle Boy, stretching him with amateur holds on the mat, Jim Ross mentions tonight’s TNT Championship bout where “The Exalted One” of The Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee, will defend his title against Dustin Rhodes. J.R. gives a big plug for the match, guaranteeing it to be one of the best matches in the history of the company.

Meanwhile, Luchasaurus tags back in after Jungle Boy buys himself some time. Fenix gets his bell rung as soon as the big man enters the picture. From behind, Luchasaurus deals with Pentagon, which allows Fenix to get in a cheap shot. Luchasaurus gets pissed off and chokeslams him and now turns his attention to the other Lucha Bro. After some more offense, Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus go for a double-team spot, but Fenix comes flying off the ropes and takes out Luchasaurus. He hits a big DDT-type spot on Jungle Boy and then tags in Pentagon JR. The other Lucha Bro is taking over the action in the ring now as the crowd is getting more into the action as the match picks up and reaches another gear.

Fenix hits a crazy sprinting diving spot to the floor on Luchasaurus, while Pentagon hits a nice move on his own on Jungle Boy in the ring for a near fall. Eddie Kingston is shown at ringside upset that the match wasn’t finished off with that offensive sequence from the Lucha Bros. Seconds later, Jungle Boy takes advantage of a brief opportunity to slip in the pin fall victory out of nowhere once again.

Winners: Jurassic Express

Eddie Kingston Brings Up ALL OUT Issue, Makes Peace With Lucha Bros

After the match, Rey Fenix and Pentagon JR. start bickering and shoving each other as Jurassic Express’ music plays and they celebrate and head to the back.

Eddie Kingston enters the ring along with The Butcher & The Blade trying to keep the cool between Fenix and Pentagon. The Lucha Bros continue to have words and issues, refusing to settle their differences.

Kingston yells at them and says their little British friend isn’t here, but he is. He talks about being Fenix’s best friend and says they could be dominating this place if they would just stop all the in-fighting. He eventually gets Pentagon JR. and Rey Fenix to shake hands and hug and make up.

He then points out that he was never actually eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at the ALL OUT PPV this past Saturday night. He says to look up the rules and drops the mic.

Jake Roberts & “The Murderhawk Monster” With A Message For Jon Moxley

After the announce trio of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and The Excalibur run down the matches and segments advertised for tonight’s post-ALL OUT episode of the show, they kick it to a backstage segment.

We shoot to a pre-taped promo segment from Jake “The Snake” Roberts and the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at the aforementioned ALL OUT PPV, the new number one contender to the AEW World Championship — “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Roberts talks about how Moxley drives around in nice cars and has fun while they trash nice cars and people as well. Archer talks up next and mentions being sick of seeing Mox with the AEW title. He makes it clear that he’s coming after Mox and the AEW World Championship. After this segment, we head to a commercial break.

Matt Hardy Addresses ALL OUT Injury Scare

After the break, Matt Hardy is scheduled to address the injury scare from his “BROKEN RULES MATCH” against Sammy Guevara from ALL OUT.

We’re back from the break and the theme music of Matt Hardy plays and out he comes down to the ring with a big smile on his face.

He enters the ring and grabs a mic. The fans give him a great reception. Hardy addresses the crowd. He thanks everyone for showing their support and concern.

He talks about how he’s so lucky to have just narrowly escaped serious injury at the Broken Rules Match at ALL OUT. He vows to make a full recovery and get back to action. He says his journey in AEW is not done.

Hardy goes on to point out that his wife, Reby Hardy, formerly known as Reby Sky, is in the crowd here inside Daily’s Place with their newborn baby. He points them out in the crowd and the camera shows a close-up of them.

The “Broken One” then says he wants to apologize for his Broken Rules Match” at ALL OUT not living up to its’ expectations. He says maybe it’s better that it went this way because if it kept up, he or Guevara could’ve end up seriously hurt, or worse. He promises again to make a full recovery and says he is not done here in AEW.

He thanks everyone again, the camera shows Mrs. Hardy and baby Hardy in the crowd once more and then Hardy’s music plays again as he heads to the back.

Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

From there, we head back to the ring where it’s time for our second match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite. Making his way to the ring from .. wherever. Weighing .. whatever. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy!

The man who defeated “The Demo God” himself, “Le Champion” Chris Jericho in their “Mimosa Mayhem” rubber match at ALL OUT makes his way to the ring where his opponent for tonight, Angelico, is already waiting.

He enters the ring and takes off his trademark jean jacket and sunglasses. As he turns around, Angelico catches Cassidy with a cheap shot to kick this match off.

Angelico gets in a little bit of offense to get the match going, but Cassidy quickly takes over. He hits a couple of his signature spots and finishes him off with his finisher for the pin fall victory in a very basic, albeit solid enhancement match.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

After The Match: The Best Friends Run Off Proud ‘N’ Powerful

Once the match wraps up, the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo of Santana and Ortiz attack Cassidy from behind. They start a post-match beat down of “The Freshly Squeezed One” until The Best Friends — Chuck and Trent — run down to make the save.

The Best Friends then cut a promo while Santana and Ortiz watch on at ringside, about how the apology they demanded is now off the table. They promise next week to settle things once and for all. They have a Best Hug Ever with Orange Cassidy to close the segment as their music plays.

The Young Bucks Attack Alex Marvez

We shoot backstage, where AEW broadcast team member Alex Marvez is outside the dressing room of The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson.

As he tries to get a word with The Young Bucks, he has no luck. Eventually, the Bucks open the door in a huff and blast Marvez with stereo super kicks before closing it and going back to their business.

The Young Bucks are not happy after ALL OUT, folks!

The Best Man At Kip Sabian’s Wedding Will Be …

Now the announcers plug the next segment coming up after the break. The All Elite Wrestling fan-base will find out who the “Best Man” at the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be, as that is up on the other side of the commercial break.

We’re back and the soon-to-be happy married couple Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford make their way down to the ring where Sabian promises to make his “Best Man” announcement.

After a couple of cases of confusion, including one from Brian Pillman Jr., whom Sabian points out isn’t even his friend and someone he hopes had a crappy birthday, the real “Best Man” at Sabian’s wedding is introduced.

Out came Miro.

The fans chanted “The Best Man” at Miro as he settled into the ring with his crew-cut haircut that is bleached blond for good measure. He finally addressed the limited capacity crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Miro confirmed that he is the “Best Man” for Kip Sabian’s upcoming wedding ceremony after taking a shot at his former employers in WWE, referencing the infamous “brass ring” speech by Vince McMahon before saying they can shove said-brass ring where the sun doesn’t shine.

Tony Schiavone Sits Down With “Hangman” Adam Page

Tony Schiavone is backstage in an “earlier today” sit-down interview with one-half of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions and a former member of The Elite — “Hangman” Adam Page.

“Hangman” looks rejected and talks about feeling good despite being banged up a bit. Tony asks how he’s doing for real. Page says it’s his fault things are the way they are right now. He says FTR shouldn’t of even been in position to challenger for the titles and they only were the number one contenders because of him.

He talks about losing two friends and then Schiavone mentions Omega storming off in a huff after they lost the titles to FTR at ALL OUT this past Saturday night. “Hangman” says they’ve won a bunch of matches before and now he and Omega are just in the position to have to do it again. He says just like before, however, they will do it again.

No Disqualification Match

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

“Le Champion” Chris Jericho makes his way down to the ring accompanied by fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager. As his music fades down, the AEW fans in Jacksonville continue singing the lyrics to it.

The bell sounds and “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela kicks things off in the ring for his team, while “The Demo God” represents his team in the early goings of this no-disqualification tag-team bout.

Jericho gets in a couple of good shots but Janela ends up taking over the offensive momentum and tagging in Sonny Kiss. The two hit some nice double-team offense, including a double drop-kick spot. Kiss knocks Hager off the ring apron for good measure.

When Kiss turns around after knocking Hager off the apron, Jericho had recovered and he knocks Kiss down. He takes over the offensive briefly but Kiss hits a nice kick that floors “The Demo God” and he tags Janela back in. Janela and Kiss hit stereo drop kicks off the top-rope.

Jericho goes for a breather with Hager outside the ring as he looks to recover while Kiss and Janela pose in the ring. Kiss blasts Hager with a kick and then Janela flies through the ropes with a tope suicida that takes out Jericho. He throws Jericho back in the ring and pulls out a steel chair.

He comes in the ring with a chair and nails “Le Champion” in the gut with it, which is legal in this match, before following up with a chair shot across the back of Jericho. He goes to leap off the chair in a Sabu-like spot, but takes too long setting it up, which allows Jericho to take over as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

After The Match: The Demo God Wants AEW Tag-Titles

Once the match wraps up, “Le Champion” demands a mic and ring announcer Justin Roberts gives him one, but it doesn’t work. He yells and calls him a son of a bitch before demanding a mic that works.

Finally he gets one and he proceeds to talk about how things haven’t been going great for the Inner Circle since ALL OUT. He goes on to make it clear that he is now setting his sights on the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

MJF Fires His Campaign Crew

We then shoot backstage to a Maxwell Jacob Friedman segment. He is backstage with his campaign crew at Daily’s Place. They all are sitting around looking dejected.

MJF goes on to scold them and essentially blame them for everything that went wrong, including his loss in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at ALL OUT.

Friedman fires all of his campaign crew and tells them all to get out. The only one left in the room is Wardlow, who chuckles. MJF isn’t happy. He gets in MJF’s face and tells him if they have a problem, to let him know here and now. He says if they do he’s gonna put him and his entire family out on the street.

He asks again if they have a problem. Wardlow says they do not. MJF laughs and says good, because he thought they did. He says now he knows that they don’t, it’s time to start formulating a plan to get back to the top. We head to a commercial break.

Jon Moxley With A Message For The Murderhawk Monster

We return from the break and the announce trio of J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur send things backstage.

We shoot backstage at Daily’s Place where we see the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley standing by leaning against a wall in street clothes.

Mox takes off his sunglasses and talks to the camera as he proudly displays the AEW World Heavyweight Title he still lays claim to after his most recent defense at ALL OUT.

Mox goes on to talk about how things aren’t getting any easier for him around here and reveals how he reacted when he saw “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer win the Casino Battle Royale to become the next challenger to the title this past Saturday night.

FTR’s AEW Tag-Team Title Celebration

We’re back from the break and it’s time for the AEW Tag-Team Championship Celebration featuring the new tag-champs of All Elite Wrestling — FTR.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are accompanied by Tully Blanchard, who talks first for the trio for their celebration segment as the ring is filled with balloons and the ring floor is surrounded by some of the tag-teams in AEW.

Blanchard says Fear The Revelation, that’s what it’s about. He says if Jon Moxley is the greatest AEW has to offer right now, that FTR are clearly the best tag-team in the entire industry right now.

Wheeler and Harwood then take turns on the mic, trashing some of the teams at ringside such as Sol Cal Uncensored and The Gunn Club, making age jokes about both teams before announcing that next week Jurassic Express will get a shot at the champs.

FTR says they’ll be damned if a dinosaur and a freak are going to represent the tag-team scene in AEW on their watch. Eventually they talk too much trash as it backfires on them with Jurassic Express giving them an ice bath, dumping ice all over them while the other teams at ringside join in by throwing cake at them, etc.

They all eat cake and celebrate as FTR heads to the back and the theme of Jurassic Express plays as we head to a commercial break.

Ricky Starks Mocks & Addresses Darby Allin

Taz joins the gang at the commentary table as a special guest announcer as we return from the break.

The leader of Team Taz talks us through some highlights from recent weeks and at ALL OUT that involved Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

He talks about how he hears some scuttle-butt backstage, but Tony and the other announcers say they don’t hear anything. As Darby Allin’s music plays out comes Starks dressed up like Allin.

Starks mocks Allin saying he can’t play skateboard with his friends because he’s got a thumbtack in his foot. Starks talks about there being a reason he’s always alone. He says he is reckless. He doesn’t know the meaning of relentless but he does, and he’s gonna show him. He says he is absolute Ricky Starks and the next time he shows his face around here he is going to relentlessly beat his ass.

Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

Tay Conti, the newest signee to the women’s division in AEW makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening here at AEW Dynamite.

The announcers inform us that AEWonTNT is trending worldwide on Twitter right now as former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Vickie Guerrero.

The bell sounds and our next match is officially underway. Conti gets in some good kicks and Capoeira-related offense capitalizing on his martial arts background, however Rose takes over and we see some interference by one of the Vicious Vixens in Vickie as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and the announcers inform us that former TNT Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody will have some breaking news for AEW fans after the conclusion of tonight’s Dynamite on TNT broadcast.

As the announcers react to the breaking news coming up after tonight’s show AND inform us that The Young Bucks have been fined after blasting Alex Marvez with stereo super kicks in a backstage segment earlier in the show, Conti appears to nearly have Rose finished off with a submission, however she escapes and ends up hitting her Nyla Bomb for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Nyla Rose

After The Match: Hikaru Shida Confronts Nyla Rose

After the match, Vickie Guerrero talks trash after screeching out “Excuse Me!” 100 times on the mic. Eventually she points out that she and Rose refuse to leave the ring.

As they hang around, Rose looks to deliver a post-match beat down to Conti, when AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida runs down to the ring with a kendo stick, running off the former champ before going over to check on Conti.

Jim Ross Sits Down With Kenny Omega

After sitting down with the other-half of the former AEW Tag-Team Champions “Hangman” Adam Page earlier in the show, Jim Ross is now seated in a pre-taped one-on-one sit-down interview with the other-half of the former tag-champs, Kenny Omega.

Omega talks about how he felt he was supposed to be the ace of the company and the top singles star that is driven by getting and holding onto the AEW World Championship. He says when he found himself partnered up with “Hangman” as the tag champs, he found himself without a clear purpose.

Omega, who has looked extremely facially dejected and/or distracted by his thoughts, finally addresses his odd relationship with “Hangman.” He talks about “Hangman” better make other plans if he is looking to reconcile with The Young Bucks and try and get back on the right track as a tag-team with Omega. Omega says his sights are now set on being a singles star so “Hangman” needs to think of something else.

TNT Championship

Mr. Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

Our AEW Dynamite main event is up next, as the announcers just ran down a million news announcements including Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a AEW World Title match on the AEW Dynamite anniversary show, which could take place on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the NBA Playoffs. A bunch of additional matches and announcements are made and then we head to a pre-main event commercial break.

The TNT Championship will be on the line next.

We’re back from the break and we are treated to the ring walk of the reigning, defending TNT Champion “The Exalted One” of The Dark Order — Mr. Brodie Lee. He comes out accompanied by some of The Dark Order members.

Already in the ring with his half-blue painted look is the challenger for tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event for the TNT Championship — Dustin Rhodes. Justin Roberts, the ring announcer, handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this our main event of the evening. Before he can even finish, Lee attacks Dustin as soon as he turns his back on him. The bell finally sounds and our headline bout is underway.

After the match gets going we head to a mid-match commercial break. We return from the break and Dustin is taking over on offense for the first time in a while, as he blasts Lee with a crazy hurricanrana that gets Excalibur to pop on commentary. Dustin follows up with another big spot. Mr. Brodie Lee ends up stopping Dustin in his tracks with a big shot, however “The Natural” takes back over and hits his brother Cody’s “Cross-Rhodes” finisher for a near fall.

Mr. Brodie Lee takes back over on offense now and taunts Cody on camera with a message from the squared circle. Dustin starts firing back with nice shots but Lee cuts his attempt short with a big kick and a power bomb for a near fall.

Dustin starts making a comeback and tries finishing off Dustin with a piledriver, however Lee ends up taking back control of the bout and finishing off Dustin with his Discus Lariat finisher for the 1-2-3.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Mr. Brodie Lee

After The Match: The Dark Order Handles In-House Business

After the match, The Dark Order comes out to join Mr. Brodie Lee in his post-match celebration and they bring with them the lifeless body of Dustin Rhodes’ “Natural Nightmares” tag-team partner QT Marshall.

Lee spots Colt Cabana during all of this and he is still pissed at ole’ “Boom Boom” for costing The Dark Order the match at ALL OUT this past Saturday night, so he orders him to go back to the backstage area. Evil Uno talks to Colt and the two head to the back.

They pick Dustin Rhodes up now and Lee hits him with a blatant unnecessary cheap shot low blow kick. Lee holds his TNT Championship belt up high as Dustin crashes down to the mat.

The American Nightmare Cody With Breaking AEW News

The show isn’t over there, just yet!

As hyped by the announcers earlier in the show, “The American Nightmare” Cody appears on screen with some breaking news for All Elite Wrestling fans.

Cody says you should go big or go home and while he is injured at the moment, he’s not ready to go home.

He then goes on to announce the debut of the “Go-Big Show,” a competition talent show that will involve feats of strength with the winner receiving $100,000. The host of the show, which will air on TBS, will be Bert Kreischer. The judges for the program will be Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” himself, Cody.

Follow Wrestling Headlines reporter Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.