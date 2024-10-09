A special Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite is highlighted by… only one title match? Bold choice, there, but we’ve got some intriguing matchups on paper so let’s get to business!

Hologram vs. Komander

AEW Women’s World Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Nyla Rose vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW TBS Championship/NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite: “Title Tuesday”

Moxley is here as we’ve got another cold open. Most people don’t want the American Dragon’s blood on their hands, so it’s got to be Moxley. As Danielson’s world closes in around him, he will embrace his dark side and Moxley will be ready. He has to be. He doesn’t have a choice. There aren’t enough people in this state to stop him on Saturday night, as Moxley and those that follow him are too powerful. Run, while you have a chance.

Danielson is here and says he heard that Claudio told Sports Illustrated that tonight will be his last match on Dynamite. Danielson has been a supporter of Claudio for 20 years but tonight… Claudio is going to get his effing head kicked in!

Live from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jeff Jarrett are on commentary.

Darby Allin is here and he calls out Brody King! Darby knows what Brody is doing, and Darby remembers how nervous Brody was when they were doing the independents, and Darby got Brody King a job in AEW. Brody doesn’t take anything for granted, just like Darby. Darby says they are both alike, but the difference is, Darby is the face of the company and King wants that. Because of AEW… Darby made it.

Brody cuts Darby off and tells him he’s right. Darby takes it for granted, and what happens when he climbs Mt. Everest and dies, and doesn’t come back? Darby’s had enough and he wants Brody to put him out of his misery tonight, as he sits in the corner and begs Brody to cannonball him. Darby gets up and slaps Brody in the face, so Brody lays him out. Darby gets up and hits Brody in the face with a huge rock, immediately bloodying his mouth and face. Security

Renee is here with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer. Don Callis shows up and tells us that we’ve seen the first management-to-management transfer, as Lance Archer joins the Don Callis Family.

Daniel Garcia shows up and Renee is here with him. Renee says that the fans are wondering about his future, but with all due respect, Garcia wants to talk to the fans first.

Match #1. Hologram vs. Komander

Both guys trade hip tosses, arm drags, monkey flips, etc. for the first two minutes. Deja vu arm drag sends Komander to the floor and Hologram follows with the stiffest tope suicida I’ve ever seen. Flapjack by Hologram and a high kick to the face of Komander. Indian Deathlock by Hologram but Komander somehow bridges his way up and both guys are locked in a backslide position. Snap suplex by Hologram and a two count. Komander responds with some overhand chops but Hologram comes right back with a dropkick and an STF, locked in the middle of the ring. Komander elbows his way out and pulls Hologram into the corner, where he jumps back and forth between the ropes about five times and springboard into a flipping hurricanrana. Tope to the outside by Komander. Back inside, Komander runs up the ropes and Hologram meets him with an inverted Spanish Fly off the middle rope. Hologram follows up with a 450 splash but Komander gets his knees up. Hologram rolls to the outside and Komander starts from the far turnbuckle and walks the ropes, but Hologram meets him with a springboard hurricanrana, which Komander counters with a powerbomb! Jeff Jarrett is losing it on commentary since neither guys are looking for covers, by the way. Hologram backflips over Komander and looks for a reverse suplex, but Komander reverses into a Poisonrana! Hologram pops up and spikes Komander with one of his own! Both guys down. Inverted airplane spin into a powerbom by Hologram and this one’s over.

Winner: Hologram

Rating: ***1/2. If you like lucha libre, you’ll love this. Plenty of holy eff moments here and Hologram stays undefeated.

Jake Roberts is here on the ramp and… Rush, Black Mortos, and Dralistico hit the ring and lay out both Komander and Hologram.

We see a video package of Jericho mentioning Jay Briscoe last week.

Lexy Nair is with Mark Briscoe. Briscoe says Jericho messed up and this isn’t a place he wants Mark to be. It isn’t about the title, and Mark’s going to hurt him. That’s it.

Daniel Garcia missed being in front of the people. Garcia said he’s been home a while, thinking about what’s best for him, even if it’s not the most popular decision. Garcia says it’s important he came out here and let us all know what he’s going to do…and since Daniel Garcia is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, he should be where the best wrestle.. and that’s AEW. The Daniel Garcia that’s staying in AEW is the Daniel Garcia that’s going to come for gold, and the work starts here. The feeling is restored.

MVP and Shelton Benjamin watch their offer to Swerve Strickland on video.

Daniel Garcia is congratulated by the AEW locker room, and Shibata says he’ll grant him a title shot if he wins the TNT Championship on Saturdya.

Match #2. Saraya vs. Nyla Rose vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

Saraya dumps Rose to the floor and Cameron puts the boots to her. Willow and Hayter pair off, as the crowd is ready for them to lock up. Hockey fight in the center of the ring and Hayter flips out of a Dr. Bomb. Uranage backbreaker by Hayter. Superkick by May. Spinebuster by Willow. All four women are down and there’s a table at ringside, set up by Nyla Rose. Rolling elbow by Hayter to Willow and running elbows to her and Nyla. Double suplex by Hayter to Nyla and Willow! Saraya is here with a chair but Hayter blocks it and takes the chair, before laying into Saraya wih it. Saraya retreats to the outside but Cameron attacks her from behind. Hayter sends Cameron into the guard rail but here’s Penelope Ford with a chair to the back of Hayter. Hayter chases Ford to the back and Nyla body slams Willow in the middle of the ring. Hangman’s neckbreaker to Saraya. Nyla goes up top but Cameron pushes her off, bouncing off the apron and landing hard on the floor. Good Knight by Saraya on Willow gets two. Willow sends Cameron into Saraya, but Saraya rolls her up for two. Death Valley Driver through the table and that’ll do it.

Winner and New Number One Contender: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **1/4. This one was kind of all over the place, as the late injury to Britt Baker wasn’t ideal. Nice win for Willow and I’m sure the match will be good.

Mariah May attacks Willow on the stage.

Match #3. Jay White vs. Cody Chhun

Chhun goes up and over White and connects with a DDT. One count. Chops by Chhun now but White comes back with a big lariat. Uranage by White and the Bladerunner. Finito.

Winner: Jay White

Rating: NR

GUNS UP! White grabs the mic and says Hangman is one of two wrongs he’s got to correct. Hangman is now lucky number one. It starts with Hangman… and it starts at WrestleDream.

Hook has commandeered a camera crew and demands whoever jumped Taz to reveal himself. Kip Sabian accidentally bumps into Hook, but Hook lets him go. Christian Cage is here with Nick and Mama Wayne. Christian says he lost Killswitch to a serious medical situation, and he sympathizes with Hook on the loss of his father.

Renee is with Mariah May, for a second, before Willow pounces her through the wall and says she’ll make Mairah May a former champion this Saturday.

Match #4. AEW TBS Championship/NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) w/ Kamille vs. Emi Sakura

Machine gun chops by Sakura to start. Jawbreaker by Mone and both women exchange shoulder blocks. Step up armdrag by Mone but she walks into a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Emi charges in the corner but Mone moves and Emi hits the middle buckle. Diving meteora to the outside by Mone. Mone in control throughout he commercial with a necktie. Mone goes up and over with a backstabber. Running meteora in the corner by Mone. Mone tries a corner dropkick but bounces to the floor. Mone may have tweaked her knee as Sakura is here with a diving crossbody. Double splash by Sakura takes out Mone and Kamille against the guardrail. Back in the ring, Sakura is here with a double underhook backbreaker. Mone rolls to the outside and Kamille trips up Sakura and she falls right into the Mone Maker. Sakura tries to fight it off but eventually taps.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion/NJPW Strong Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: **3/4. More than fine for what we got, and Mone looked good here.

After the match, Mone and Kamille beat down Sakura until Kris Statlander makes the save.

Renee is with Private Party. Stokely is here and he wants Private Party to let him manage them, but they decline.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Will Ospreay to the ring. Ospreay says he and Ricochet are equals, but Takeshita getting involved didn’t happen with Callis instruction. Ospreay wants to see Callis… and here he comes. Ospreay wants to know if Callis sent Takeshita to attack him. That’s what he wants to know. Callis tries to explain himself but admits he did send Takeshita. Callis said he had to show him who makes the decisions in the family. Ospreay said he’s the best wrestler in the world and he doesn’t need Callis. Callis said he had the best in the world and tosses him aside for Ospreay. Ospreay says Callis is scum and they’re done. Callis slaps Ospreay in he mouth! Ospreay strangles Callis and tosses him across the ring, but Takeshita is here and both men brawl. Kyle Flecther is here and he pulls Ospreay off, but Ospreay doesn’t swing, and Takeshita tosses him with a German suplex. Callis gives Fletcher the screwdrver and Takeshita holds him in place. Fletcher walks away but Callis pulls him back in, only for him to stand down and leave the ring. Ospreay is up but Callis holds him for a huge elbow from Takeshita. Ricochet is here to make save and taks out Takeshita with a springboard elbow as the Don Callis Family retreats.

Final Thoughts: The main event notwithstanding, this felt like a completely lackluster show. Mone was never in danger of losing her championship, Hologram and Komander did their thing, and everyone else just kind of existed. WrestleDream is a PPV that feels like it just popped up out of nowhere and the majority of the matches felt like they were put together last minute. The Ospreay/Ricochet/Takeshita stuff is in intriguing, and that segemnt helped tonight. Everything else was kind of just there. 6.5/10.