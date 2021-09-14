All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be holding a Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.

Fans can get the tickets for the show this Friday. Here is the updated card for this week’s Dynamite:

Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian

Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Leyla Hirsch

Darby Allin with Sting vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Minoru Suzuki will appear alongside former Suzuki-gun stablemate Lance Archer to issue “a new challenge” to Jon Moxley.

CM Punk on commentary

Dan Lambert issues “tough guy” challenge