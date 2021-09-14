All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be holding a Dynamite event in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena on November 24. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night.
Fans can get the tickets for the show this Friday. Here is the updated card for this week’s Dynamite:
Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian
Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Leyla Hirsch
Darby Allin with Sting vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard
Minoru Suzuki will appear alongside former Suzuki-gun stablemate Lance Archer to issue “a new challenge” to Jon Moxley.
CM Punk on commentary
Dan Lambert issues “tough guy” challenge
🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Wednesday, November 24 – Thanksgiving Eve#AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage @WintrustArena in Chicago, IL
Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) & go on-sale this Friday, September 17 at 10am Central / 11am Easternhttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & https://t.co/2vCEMaFzfV pic.twitter.com/cdvNFJ7VuD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2021