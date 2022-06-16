Wednesday’s live Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite drew 761,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 18.95% from last week’s episode, which drew 939,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.64% from last week’s 0.34 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 17.79% from last week’s 444,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.34 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking. Dynamite actually tied with the 0.28 key demo rating that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drew for #1, but Real Housewives took the top spot as they drew a larger audience than AEW, with 1.157 million viewers in the 8pm hour.

Dynamite ranked #38 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience for a Wednesday night airing since April 7, 2021, and the lowest key demo rating for a a Wednesday night airing since May 19, 2021. The episode had major network TV competition from the NHL Stanley Cup finals, but it was a pretty normal night on cable. For what it’s worth, the 2021 Road Rager episode aired on July 7 and drew 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 key demo rating. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 18.95% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17.64% from last week.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and AEW tied for the best key demo rating of the night with the 0.28 rating, Real Housewives took the overall #1 spot as they drew 1.157 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.062 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.200 million viewers. The NHL game also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 1.33 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 37.86% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 40% from the previous year. It is important to note that the 2021 episode was a Friday Night Dynamite show.

Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair Match as the opener, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, a face-off with Forbidden Door opponents Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, the 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match with Wardlow vs. 20 “plaintiffs”, Miro vs. Ethan Page in an AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way Qualifier, plus Jurassic Express defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against new champions The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

