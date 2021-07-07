It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling kicks off their 2021 Welcome Back Tour by traveling to the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida for their special “Road Rager” edition of Dynamite on TNT.

On tap for the weekly AEW on TNT program this evening is The Young Bucks defending their AEW Tag-Team Championships against Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight, Cody Rhodes goes one-on-one against QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match, Andrade El Idolo makes his in-ring debut against Matt Sydal, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz battles FTR & Wardlow in a Trios match and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Road Rager results for Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE: ROAD RAGER RESULTS (7/7/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature video intro that kicks off Dynamite each and every week. From there we shoot inside the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. as the camera pans around the venue and Jim Ross welcomes us to the start of a new era in All Elite Wrestling.

South Beach Strap Match

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme song as “The American Nightmare” makes his entrance to the ring for tonight’s opening contest.

With Cody in the ring, the ring announcer then introduces his opponent for this South Beach Strap Match, QT Marshall, who is already in the ring. He heads to the floor with other members of The Factory as Cody settles in the ring.

From there, Cody runs and dives through the ropes, blasting QT to officially kick this match off with a bang. Both guys are in the ring now and tied to the strap and the action is officially underway.

As Cody continues to dominate the early action, we see Jorge Masvidal and other American Top Team members sitting in the crowd. QT fights back and goes for a Diamond Cutter but Cody avoids it. QT low blows him and goes to the top looking for a moonsault. He goes for it but Cody backs up and whips him with the strap as he was on his way down.

The action continues and we see a member of The Factory getting involved in the action, which brings Dustin Rhodes out to brawl with him to the backstage area. The distraction, however, allows QT to take over the offense and now he is going to work on Cody, whipping away at him with the strap as he crawls around the ring.

We see Cody start to fight back as QT drags him around touching the corners. Cody ends up stopping him before he touches the fourth turnbuckle needed to earn the victory. QT slams Cody down awkwardly on his left shoulder and Cody is selling that fact. QT goes out to the floor and tries yanking the strap to pull Cody arm-first into the ring post, however Cody blocks it and pulls him face-first into the post instead.

QT comes back into the ring and his face is busted open, as he is bleeding badly while Cody walks around touching the turnbuckles. As he does this, the lights in the James L. Knight Center randomly go out, leaving the broadcast completely pitch black. Luckily this only lasted for a couple of seconds before the lights came back on.

Meanwhile, Marshall is once again fighting back into competitive form. He climbs to the top-rope but Cody cuts him off and heads up after him, choking him with the strap. Cody looks for a hurricanrana off the top on QT, however QT catches him and ends up hitting a seated power-bomb off the top-rope.

They are slow to get back to their feet, but when they do, it is Marshall who is in control of the offense. He drapes Cody across the top turnbuckle and hits a Diamond Cutter on him. He drags him around touching the turnbuckles, however Cody stops him before he can touch the fourth and final one and then he fires up and starts fighting back into the offensive lead, eventually connecting with a springboard Cody Cutter.

Cody walks around touching the turnbuckles as the fans in Miami chant his name. He gets three and goes for the fourth, however QT stops him and spits in his face. Cody loses his cool and hits three Cross Rhodes’ in a row on him. He then drags him around and touches all four turnbuckles to earn the victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Sammy Guevara Gives The Chairman Of AEW A Receipt

After the commentators run down the lineup for tonight’s show, they send things backstage where “The Chairman” of AEW and member of The Pinnacle — Shawn Spears — is standing by.

Spears taunts Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle following his recent attack with a chair. He brags about being two steps ahead of “The Spanish God” at all times.

Just as he says that, however, a chair flies into frame and bashes him in the dome. Up walks Sammy, who picks the chair up, unfolds it and takes a seat. He tells Spears he got him back and says this isn’t over. We head to a commercial break after this.

Don Callis & Kenny Omega Give A History Lesson, Hangman Crashes It

We return from the break to Tony Schiavone introducing the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, who takes his spot in the ring alongside Don Callis.

Callis quickly tells Schiavone to take a hike. The fans get on Callis’ case and start chanting “You got fired!” Callis says real men don’t quit, they get fired and then begins taking us down memory lane for what he describes as a history lesson.

As he continues, he talks about many of the contenders and AEW stars that Omega has defeated since capturing the title. He claims there is one problem — Kenny has no one left to face.

The fans chant “We want Hangman!” and finally, Callis is interrupted by the theme music of The Dark Order. Out comes Evil Uno and he tells Callis to take a step back so men can talk. He asks Omega why he is afraid to fight his friend Hangman.

Omega then says he thinks Uno is a smart guy. He asks him what the capital of Thailand is. Uno tries to say something else but Omega blasts him with a low blow and tells him that it’s Bangkok. This leads to a brawl between The Dark Order and Omega and The Good Brothers until finally “Hangman” Adam Page’s theme hits.

Page sprints to the ring and starts taking out any-and-everything that moves as the fans chant “Cowboy Sh*t! Cowboy Sh*t!” He clears the ring of Anderson and Gallows and then gets in position for his Buckshot Lariat, where he remains until Omega gets up in the ring and turns around to see him. “Hangman” then gets in the ring and the two go face to face. A distraction on the apron allows Omega to run away before anything happens.

Jim Ross Sits Down With Ethan Page & Darby Allin

We then shoot to an “earlier today” discussion where Jim Ross sits down with Ethan Page and Darby Allin. He talks about feeling uncomfortable at these two talking about wanting to end the others career.

Page says maybe Darby deserves it. JR asks how. Allin cuts him off and says Page’s problem is that it only took him one year to get where it took Page 12 years to get. He says it’s not his problem that Page decided to get married and never leave his hometown.

Finally “All Ego” gets his long-winded turn to talk, where he essentially talks about earning what he’s gotten and how he is going to make Allin pay when they meet in their first-ever Coffin Match on next week’s show.

AEW Trios Match

FTR & Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz

We head back inside the James L. Knight Center where The Pinnacle trio of FTR — Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood — make their way down to the ring along with Wardlow, with the trio having Tully Blanchard at ringside in their corner.

As they settle into the ring, the theme for the Inner Circle trio plays and out comes Jake Hager and the team of Santana and Ortiz, who will have Konnan at ringside in their corner.

The bell sounds to officially kick this one off and we see Santana and Dax starting things off for their respective teams. Santana establishes the early lead and tags in Ortiz. Ortiz picks up where he left off and then tags Santana back in.

Dax finally makes the tag to Cash, which starts the process of The Pinnacle trio fighting back into competitive form. As the action continues, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We return from the break just in time to see a beautiful counter. The action continues and after some back-and-forth offensive control, we see the Inner Circle start to take over as Hager dominates everyone he shares the ring with and eventually calls Wardlow in.

Wardlow gladly accepts and enters the ring and begins duking it out with the MMA and pro wrestling cross-over star. They trade punches for what seems like forever and then begin mixing things up. Hager gets Wardlow in the ankle lock, which brings FTR in to interfere. They hit the Big Rig and then Wardlow slides in and scores the pin.

Winners: FTR & Wardlow

The Good Brothers With A Message For Jon Moxley

We shoot backstage where an earlier today message from The Good Brothers airs. They talk about Jon Moxley holding an IWGP title and asking when he is going to defend it again. They say they will see him next week.

Chris Jericho & MJF’s Face-To-Face

As we head to the break, MJF is heading to the ring for the advertised face-to-face showdown with Chris Jericho where he will reveal the stipulations that “Le Champion” must follow if he wants to get in the ring with him.

When we return from the commercials, Chris Jericho makes his way down to the ring as the fans sing along with his theme song. As he settles into the ring, a fan jumps on the ring apron and he decks him just as the camera pans away to avoid showing it.

The camera comes back and we hear MJF dare anyone else to try and get in the ring, promising they will receive the same fate. Jericho says he should have let that fat fan beat MJF’s ass. MJF takes a seat at the table placed in the ring and taunts Jericho.

Jericho fires back at MJF, telling him that he will do whatever he wants regardless of what said. He says he’ll even bang MJF’s mom — again. MJF gets up but then sits down and vows he won’t lose his cool. He then begins his long-winded promo talking about the history of “The Demo God” and “The Ratings Ruler.”

First stipulation MJF announces is four matches against four opponents in stipulation bouts, that Jericho must win each of. MJF says if Jericho does earn the match after all that, which MJF says he won’t, he says he’ll beat him again and then he hopes Jericho will admit that MJF is better than him and he knows it.

He asks if Jericho is gonna sign the contract. Jericho says if he can’t beat MJF maybe he doesn’t belong in AEW. He tells him he will accept his challenge. He vows to ruin MJF’s life. He signs the contract and then throws it at MJF. MJF tells Jericho that this isn’t over yet. He says a deal isn’t done until both parties shake hands.

He yells at Jericho to shake his hand or the deal is off. Jericho obliges. MJF goes to turn but Jericho pulls him into a Judas Effect that lays him out. We head back to another commercial break after this.

Britt Baker With A Message For Nyla Rose

We return from the break as we head backstage where AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel are standing by. Baker delivers a message to the woman she will defend the title against as part of the AEW Welcome Back Tour in a couple of weeks — Nyla Rose.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

From there we head back down to the ring where Matt Sydal awaits his opponent in the next one-on-one match of the evening here at Road Rager.

After that, the debuting Andrade El Idolo makes his way out accompanied by his manager, Vickie Guerrero. He settles into the ring and the bell sounds to officially kick this one off.

Andrade gets off to a good start, dominating Sydal early on. He hits a crazy flip off the top-rope and flip off the ring mat spot on Sydal that popped the crowd and the commentators. We head to a mid-match commercial break as he continues to control the offense.

We return from the break to see Sydal fighting back from underneath, while the commentators inform us that it has been all Andrade in the lead during the ad break. Sydal fights back with kicks and decks him. He uses a unique roll-up pin attempt but only gets two.

Sydal goes for a high spot off the top-rope but Andrade cuts him off. He heads up after him and drops Sydal down in the tree of woe. He goes for a double foot stomp to the upside down Sydal but Sydal avoids it. Andrade still fires up and goes to work on Sydal and crushes him with knees in the corner.

He hits his El Idolo finisher and gets the pin after that. After the match, he ties up and restrains the arm of Sydal and then adds insult to injury by locking him in an armbar.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Aleister Black Makes His AEW Debut

Following a video package detailing the rivalry of Christian Cage and “Big Money” Matt Hardy, which also serves to promote their showdown at Fyter Fest Night 2, we head back to the ring.

Tony Schiavone is standing inside the squared circle with Arn Anderson. Arn talks about it being good to be in Miami and see everyone. Before he can continue, the lights go out.

When the lights come back on, Aleister Black is standing in the ring. He drops Arn with a big kick. Excalibur brings up wrestling this man years ago, referring to him as Tommy End and then Malikai Black (not sure how to spell it).

Cody Rhodes hits the ring, looking at Arn and looking shocked at Black. Black and Cody look like they are going to shake hands but instead Black decks Cody with the same kick he leveled Arn with.

Ricky Starks & Brian Cage Pre-Show Footage

We are shown highlights of Aleister Black’s debut when we return from the break and then the commentators introduce some video footage shot in front of the fans earlier tonight.

Ricky Starks came to the ring with his own paid security. He talks about Brian Cage being untrustworthy. Taz comes out and yells at Starks, who cuts him off and says if he doesn’t like it, so be it.

He talks trash about Brian Cage’s wife and then “The Machine” came out and cleaned house of the security Starks brought with him as he runs off.

Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & The Bunny

The team of The Blade and The Bunny make their way down to the ring as we return live, as mixed tag-team action is up next here at Road Rager.

As the duo settles into the ring, out comes their opponents, Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. The ref checks the competitors before starting the match and finds brass knuckles on The Blade, so they are taken from him.

We see The Bunny want to take a shot at Cassidy, who puts his hands in his pockets and stands there. Eventually she tags in The Blade, who also approaches Cassidy, only to receive some sweet shin music from the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

Cassidy tries to follow-up, but The Blade cuts him off and slams him down. He goes for a suplex but Cassidy counters into the Stun-Dog Millionaire cutter. Both guys tag out, bringing The Bunny and Statlander into the ring.

The Bunny drops Statlander with a knee and lets out a war scream. Before she can follow up, Statlander cuts her off and takes her down. She then rushes her in the corner with repeated chops before executing a nice super, super, super delayed vertical suplex. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Statlander hit a big suplex into a pin attempt, which Bunny kicks out of. We see the brass knucks re-appear, which ends up laying Cassidy out, but Kris tagged herself in right afterwards, so Blade couldn’t pin Cassidy and the women were forced to stay as the legal participants. Statlander then hit her finisher and got the win.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander

Tony Schiavone Talks To Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes & Dan Lambert

After a quick earlier today vignette is shown where Jungle Boy took pictures with a trophy commemorating his being the first to earn 50 wins in AEW, we shoot to Tony Schiavone at ringside with some special guests.

Schiavone goes to introduce Dan Lambert of American Top Team who is with his fighters, Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes. Lambert yanks the mic from Schiavone and starts cutting a heel promo about agreeing to sit in the crowd to Tony Khan, but noting how he thinks AEW sucks as he makes his way to the ring by himself with the mic.

Lambert talks about being an old-school wrestling fan after promising Dustin Poirier, his fighter, will once again knock out Conor McGregor this Saturday at UFC 264. Lambert says wrestling has gone downhill. He says Khan convinced him that AEW is doing things right. He says he should’ve trusted his instincts.

Out comes “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer with Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Archer ends up decking and then hitting his finisher on the ATT owner and longtime MMA personality, leaving him laying to end the segment.

AEW World Tag-Team Title Street Fight

Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Young Bucks (C)

After the commentators run down the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 show, we switch gears and get ready for tonight’s main event here at Road Rager.

On that note, the challengers for this AEW World Tag-Team Championship Street Fight — Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo — make their way down to the ring, as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we are treated to the ring entrance of the champs, as Nick and Matt Jackson make their way down to ring in tight denim shorts, which is apparently their Street Fight gear in the mean streets of West Linn, Oreg….I mean Rancho Cucamonga.

They have some fun with Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa as Don Callis makes his way over to join JR, Schiavone and Excalibur on the call at the commentary section for this featured attraction title bout main event.

The bell sounds and we’re off with a bang as Kingston immediately throws a trash can into the face of one of the Bucks while Penta goes to work on the other. They mix it up for a while until they brawl around the ring. Once they re-enter the ring, the Bucks take over after blasting Kingston from behind with a steel char.

They bring a table into the ring but Kingston beats them down. He then flips the table over and breaks the table legs. He tries superplexing Jackson off the top onto the table legs but Jackson avoids it and ends up hitting a power bomb on Kingston on the flipped side of the table.

We see the action continue and then Kingston hits a big spot on one Buck while Penta leaps with the other out of the ring, putting him through a table. After this, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the main event continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Jackson hit a big senton on Kingston. Both Young Bucks now go to work with double-team action on Kingston, who is alone with them in the ring. They go for the Bang For Your Buck but Penta ends up recovering and returning to the ring in time to break it up.

Kingston hits a big release suplex on Jackson. He follows that up with a rear naked choke on Kingston. As this is going on, the other Young Buck heads to the top rope and purposely hits a splash on the referee to take him out of the equation just as his partner started tapping out from Kingston’s choke.

With the ref out of the picture, The Good Brothers hit the ring and start beating down Kingston some more outside of the ring. As this is going on, they are taken out from a big ring to floor splash from Penta. Penta is working over Nick Jackson in the ring but then Matt hits a spear. Penta and he duke it out as Brandon Cutler gets involved.

Thankfully, The Elite Hunter himself, Frankie Kazarian hits the ring and puts Cutler through a table. Back in the ring, Penta and Kingston hit the same double-finisher spot that won them the match last time. Unfortunately after they hit it this time, when they go for the cover, no one is there to make the pin.

The Young Bucks try and take advantage of this but Kaz hits the scene again. This time, however, after he takes out one Buck, he is ambushed from behind by Anderson and Gallows. After this, Kingston pulls out a sack of thumbtacks and spreads them around the ring mat. Before he can do anything, the other Buck hits the ring and grabs a handful of tacks, throwing them in Kingston’s face.

Now Penta and Jackson duke it out as they both head to the very tip-top of the top-rope. Jackson ends up hitting a leaping hurricanrana from the top on Penta. He goes for the pin afterwards, with the ref back now, but the pin is broken up by Kingston. Kingston, with a bloody nose, tries fighting off both Young Bucks. They end up knocking Penta off the apron and they put a bunch of tacks in Kingston’s mouth before hitting him with stereo super kicks for the pin fall victory to retain their tag team titles in the Road Rager main event.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks