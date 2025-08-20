A notable return went down during this week’s AEW Dynamite taping in Glasgow, Scotland.

Luchasaurus (Killswitch) made his comeback on the show, stepping in for the injured Nick Wayne at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday. Wayne is sidelined with a broken foot.

Luchasaurus is now set to team with Kip Sabian in tag team action against Christian Cage and Cope.

During the taping, he confronted Cage and Cope, planting Christian with a big chokeslam to close the segment.

This will mark Luchasaurus’ first match since AEW All In 2024. He was hospitalized last September, though he was spotted backstage at AEW Revolution earlier this year.

