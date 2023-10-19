The viewership numbers are in for the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 901,000 viewers, an increase of 48% compared to last week’s show of 609,000. They scored a rating of 0.31 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up from last week’s 0.26 rating. As a reminder, AEW aired on October 10th and went head-to-head with NXT. NXT won the night in overall viewership and in the key demo. You can read a detailed report about that here.

The MLB ALCS game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros won the night with 4.6 million viewers and a 1.16 in the key demo according to SportsTVRatings. AEW did finish ahead of the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as the WNBA Finals on ESPN. The episode saw Jay White battle Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega face off against Kyle Fletcher, and Sting announce that he will be retiring at Revolution 2024.

