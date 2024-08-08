The viewership numbers are in for the August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 622,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 31st episode, which drew 609,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 in the key demo. Dynamite was once again up against the Paris Olympics much like Raw, NXT, and SmackDown have been for the last few weeks.

The show took place at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston Salem, North Carolina and was attended by 2,738 fans according to WrestleTix. Dynamite was headlined by Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on all AEW programming. Stay tuned.