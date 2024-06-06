The viewership numbers are in for the June 5th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 790,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the May 29th episode, which drew 787,000 viewers and scored a 0.25 in the demo. The show took place at the Blue FCU Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

Dynamite featured Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship in the main event against Roderick Strong, as well as other top stars in action like Bryan Danielson, Saraya, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Mark Briscoe, Mariah May and more.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.