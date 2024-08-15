The viewership numbers are in for the August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, the program drew 703,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the August 7th episode, which drew 622,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating in the key demo. Dynamite took place from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and was attended by 3,157 fans according to WrestleTix.

Dynamite saw Mercedes Moné successfully defend the TBS Championship against Hikaru Shida, as well as other top stars in action including Adam Page, the Young Bucks, Darby Allin, Jack Perry and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.