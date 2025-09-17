As much as I love the ECW Arena, it’s nice to be in a new setting as AEW has landed in Canada ahead of this weekend’s All Out!
- Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
- The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada
- Top Flight vs. Don Callis Family
- JetSpeed vs. The Matriarchy
- Young Bucks vs. The Bang Bang Gang
- No Holds Barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
- Toa Leona vs. Bobby Lashley
- Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong
AEW Dynamite: September to Remember
Live from the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada!