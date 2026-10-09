All Elite Wrestling have announced plans for a special expanded edition of AEW Dynamite this December.

The company confirmed on Friday that the December 2, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite will be a three-hour live broadcast from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

The show will mark AEW’s first visit to Laredo since February 2023, which was also the promotion’s only previous event in the city.

Tickets for the December 2 show are scheduled to go on sale next Friday, October 16. Andrade El Idolo, Persephone, Thunder Rosa and Bandido are featured on the official promotional graphic for the event.

The expanded broadcast will take place one week before AEW heads to Mexico for its annual AEW Winter Is Coming special.

As previously announced, AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2026 will emanate from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday, December 9. The company will also tape an episode of AEW Collision that evening.

The event will mark AEW’s first show in Monterrey, as the promotion’s previous visits to Mexico have been limited to Mexico City.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.