The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET, but the information is not complete:

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are banned from ringside, and Dutt’s manager license is revoked for the night. If they interfere, Dutt will be fired. Danhausen will be at ringside for Cassidy. It looks like this match is not booked for much time

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Promo with The Gunns, with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed interrupting

* Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against the debuting Kushida

* After the news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, AEW did contact some people to come in who weren’t going to be at the show

* Chris Jericho, Don Callis, Brandon Cutler, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Sting are all set for the show

* Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after win over Jon Moxley

* Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after win over Jon Moxley

