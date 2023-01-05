The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET:

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* The medical update on Adam Page. Jon Moxley is to be involved

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

* Promo with The Gunns

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* As of this afternoon, Saraya’s mystery partner for next week in the match against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter wasn’t set to be revealed on tonight’s show. However, word is that a promo from Saraya would make it pretty evident

* Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Billy Gunn, Mark Sterling, Josh Woods, and Leila Grey are all also set for the show

* Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz are on the call tonight

