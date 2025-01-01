A new AEW Dynamite theme is set to debut soon.

Several classic AEW themes have been updated in the AEW music library, including the Young Bucks’ original theme, Santana & Ortiz’s theme, Awesome Kong’s theme, and the early Lucha Bros theme.

There’s uncertainty about what will be filmed after tonight’s episode of Dynamite, as Rampage tapings have already concluded.

Willow Nightingale is already in Japan for New Year’s, along with several other wrestlers like Kevin Knight, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors. Athena and TJP also traveled today, with Kenny Omega scheduled to make the trip as well.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay remains in the United States. Nyla Rose is confirmed for tonight’s tapings, but Billie Starkz isn’t scheduled to appear.

Due to New Year’s celebrations, most of the roster didn’t arrive in Asheville for the show until today.

