It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling kicks off a special two-night event at the MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, with AEW Dynamite: BreakThru on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the Wednesday, April 16, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in Boston, MA.

* AEW Trios Titles: Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps

* AEW Tag Team Titles: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates Of Agony

* Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

* Owen Hart Cup Quarter-Final: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card

* Owen Hart Cup Semi-Final: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.