It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their annual Spring BreakThru edition of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Everett, Washington, headlined by Darby Allin challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE: SPRING BREAKTHRU RESULTS!

TONIGHT! Three days removed from #AEWDynasty, the AEW World Title will be on the line LIVE at #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru! Don't miss AEW World Champion @The_MJF defend against @DarbyAllin at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2yNOrNQtIL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026