It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns with their annual Spring BreakThru edition of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Everett, Washington, headlined by Darby Allin challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE: SPRING BREAKTHRU RESULTS!
TONIGHT!
Three days removed from #AEWDynasty, the AEW World Title will be on the line LIVE at #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru!
Don't miss AEW World Champion @The_MJF defend against @DarbyAllin at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/2yNOrNQtIL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026
Tonight's MASSIVE post #AEWDynasty edition of #AEWDynamite: Spring BreakThru features an AEW World Title Match between @The_MJF + @DarbyAllin and much more!
Follow @ReneePaquette + @RJCity1 around Seattle as they preview the show starting LIVE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cPUbiIF538
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 15, 2026