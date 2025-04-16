TONIGHT! AEW officially dethrones WCW Nitro as the longest running wrestling show on TBS!
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony
- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Hangman Page vs. ???
- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone
- AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps
Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!
AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru
Live from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston, Massachusetts!