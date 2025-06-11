Did I mention we’re going to need caffeine tonight?

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. TayJay

Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher

Mistico vs. ???

Jet Speed & Mascara Dorada vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster 2025

Live from the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon! Excalibur, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary and we’re starting off with a DREAM REMATCHHHHH!

Match #1. Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana

Settle in, folks, methinks this’ll be a long one. Swerve extends his hand and Ospreay accepts. Both guys mirror each other to start, head scissors, tieres, cartwheels, and now we reset. Ospreay has the slightest nosebleed, but that doesn’t stop him from delivering a step up hurricanrana and a Sky Twister Press. Two count. Wrist control by Ospreay and a hard chop to Swerve, but Swerve returns fire and Ospreay drops. Snap mare and a diving Euroepan uppercut by Swerve. Swerve gets low bridged by cartwheels over the top and lands on his feet as Ospreay misses a plancha. Pump kick from the apron by Swerve as both guys roll in the ring. Rolling Thunder Flatliner and a vertical suplex by Swerve. Two count. Leg trapped backbreaker by Swerve. Two count. Ospreay fights out of an armbar with a chop to the throat, and hits the ropes, coming back with a corkscrew kick. Springboard elbow by Ospreay and Swerve rolls to the outside. Sasuke Special by Ospreay! Commercial. Back from the break as Swerve places Ospreay over the ropes, coming off the top with a Swerve Stomp to the back. Ospreay ducks a Housecall and Swerve ducks a Hidden Blade. Hidden Blade to the face! Ospreay thinks Storm Breaker but Swerve counters with a tilt a whirl slam. Brainbuster attempt by Swerve but Ospreay counters with the Stundog Millionaire. Ospreay thinks OsCutter but Swerve counters that with an armbar out of mid-air! Ospreay deadlifts Swerve and buckle bombs him! Cheeky Nandos by Ospreay! Poisonrana by Ospreay and now it’s time for the Hidden Blade. Swerve counters with a kick to the stomach and a rolling elbow. Swerve hits the ropes and Ospreay counters with a Spanish Fly. OsCutter! One, two, no! Ospreay butterflies the arms but Swerve back body drops him over the top and to the floor. Swerve goes over the top to the floor and jams his knee, allowing Ospreay to dive through the ropes and catch Swerve with a Hidden Blade on the floor! Commercial break numero tres. Back with both guys standing toe-to-toe in the center of the ring. Thrust kick by Ospreay. A second one, with a crane, a la Speedball. A third one! Swerve eats it! Four! Swerve drops to his knees and Ospreay lines up the Hidden Blade but Swerve moves and Ospreay lands on the middle turnbuckle hard! Swerve now hops on the injured arm of Ospreay immediately, with a short-arm scissor throw off the top rope. Bicep slicer by Swerve and Ospreay is in trouble. Swerve transitions to a triangle choke and delivers some elbows from the bottom. Ospreay deadlifts Swerve, thinks about the Styles Clash, but Swerve counters with the Deadeye! Two count! Swerve Stomp misses but the Hidden Blade doesn’t! Two count only! Both guys are trading heavy elbows strikes in the middle of the ring now. Low kicks by Ospreay but an arm ringer by Swerve. Houescall! Swerve Stomp! One, two, thr– NO! Swerve grabs the injured arm of Ospreay and SNAPS THE ARM! HOUESCALL BUT SWERVE RUNS INTO THE HIDDEN BLADE! STORMBREAKER! ONE, TWO, NO! Ospreay butterflies the arms… Tiger Driver 91? Ospreay is conflicted and Swerve is able to counter into… VERTEBREAKER! Housecall! Ospreay rolls to the apron and the announcer’s say there are 90 seconds left in this one. Both guys on the apron and Swerve heads up top… with Ospreay laying prone on the other side. There’s the bell!

Winner: Draw

Rating: ****1/4. Did you expect anything less? Outstanding match to open the show, PPV main event worthy… for sure. The non-finish made sense, and it didn’t even dawn on me because AEW didn’t tip their hat with it. Excellent start to this show.

Swerve grabs the mic and says he and Ospreay proved they were the best, but in order to really prove it, they have to finish matches. Swerve wants Sudden Death!

The Death Riders music hits, and here they come. Claudio stands over Ospreay, who hasn’t even gotten up yet, and Swerve is alone in the middle of the ring. The Bucks attack from behind and put the boots to Swerve! BTE Trigger! Superkick to Prince Nana. The Bucks handcuff Swerve to the middle ropes in the corner, and it’s a superkick party to Swerve. There’s a duffel bag in the ring and it’s a pair of Allen Iverson Reebok’s covered in thumbtacks! Both Bucks put the shoes on and Ospreay puts himself in front of Swerve, taking both thumbtack-covered feet to the face for his friend! The Bucks actually look remorseful as Ospreay gets checked out by the doctor.

Renee is in the back with Kazuchika Okada. Don Callis walks in and wants to know why Okada is in this match, and not Fletcher, or Takeshita? Okada grabs Callis wrist and the rest of the Don Callis Family show up. Okada lets go.. but first.. bitch.

Match #2. Mistico vs. Blake Christian w/ Lee Johnson

Christian flips Mistico off and sends him reeling with a tieres. Rope walk by Mistico but Christian grabs him and flips him off the top. Handspring back elbow by Mistico and a tieres. Now it’s an escalera into an arm drag that sends Christian to the floor. Tope suicida by Mistico that almost looks like a flying headbutt. Back in the ring, enziguiri by Mistico and a springboard crossbody gets two. Mistico goes up top but Johnson grabs his leg, allowing Chrisitan to dump him to the floor. Imploding twisting suicide dive by Christian! Springboard 450 by Christian gets two. Mistico catches Christian on the top rope and brings him back in with an avalanche Spanish Fly that will get him the win.

Winner: Mistico

Rating: **1/2. Fine match here, more of a showcase for Mistico than anything, but… to me, that is, Christian looked equally, if not more impressive here.

The Hurt Syndicate’s music hits and MJF has the mic. This is an official announcement from The Hurt Syndicate. MJF has a message for Mistico, MJF was impressed by Mistico, and that’s now easy, since MJF is the most complete wrestler in the business today. Mistico will get his match next week against MJF in Mexico, and he’s getting The Patriot. MJF is dusting off the red, white, and blue, baby. God Bless the United States of America. God Bless your American champion. And God Bless… your American hero, MJF. Stars and Stripes plays as the American Flag drapes down from the ceiling.

Mistico takes the mic and says something in Spanish, and MJF has MVP translate for him. MJF says Mistico isn’t Mistico to him, he’s just sloppy Sin Cara. Mistico drops MJF with a right hand but Lashley and Benjamin make the save. MJF tries to rip the mask off Mistico off, but Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mascara Dorada make the save. Triple plancha by the good guys!

Let’s have this match now, anyway.

Match #3. The Hurt Syndicate vs. Jet Speed & Mascara Dorada