It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertised for the June 10 ‘Summer Blockbuster’ show:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sareee vs. Skye Blue

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

* Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Mark Briscoe vs. PAC

* The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.