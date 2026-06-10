It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH., with the annual ‘Summer Blockbuster’ special edition of AEW Dynamite.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE: SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER RESULTS!

TONIGHT! Tune in for two major #OwenCup Matches, an AEW Continental Title Match and much more on #AEWDynamite: Summer Blockbuster! It all begins LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/OEvdzzhsxa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 10, 2026