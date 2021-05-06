Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the fourth Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. You can click here for the ratings report on Tuesday’s NXT show, which drew 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This AEW viewership is up 22.6% from last week’s show, which drew 889,000 viewers for the Blood & Guts go-home show.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week, for the first time ever, with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 27.3% from last week’s show, which ranked #10 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Dynamite show ranked #26 in viewership, which is up from last week’s #57 ranking.

This week’s AEW viewership was up 22.6% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.3% from last week’s show, which went up against President Biden’s address to Congress.

In total viewers, the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite ranked third out of the four episodes since NXT moves to Tuesday nights in April. However, Blood & Guts drew the second-best 18-49 rating of the year. This was also the first time Dynamite ranked #1 for the night in the 18-49 key demo.

This week’s AEW viewership was up 49% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was up 50% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that Dynamite went up against NXT last year.

While AEW topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.42 rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 2.913 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.221 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.06 rating.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

