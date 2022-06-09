Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 939,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.09% from last week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers for the post-Double Or Nothing show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 15% from last week’s 0.40 rating. This week’s 0.34 key demographic rating represents 444,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 14.94% from last week’s 522,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.34 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the eighth-lowest audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. Dynamite did have a rare #1 Cable Top 150 ranking this week. The episode had major network TV competition from the NBA Finals, but it was a pretty normal night on cable. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.09% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 15% from last week.

While Dynamite topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.34 rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.404 million viewers, also drawing a 0.25 key demo rating for the #7 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The NBA Finals game between the Celtics and the Warriors on ABC dominated the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 11.522 million viewers. The NBA Finals game on ABC also dominated the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 3.65 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 92.81% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 78.94% from the previous year. It is important to note that the 2021 episode was a Friday Night Dynamite show.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a Battle Royal opener won by Kyle O’Reilly for the Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series, Marina Shafir vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa for the title, PAC vs. Buddy Matthews, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. NJPW’s David Finlay, plus O’Reilly vs. Jon Moxley for a spot in the Interim AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

