All Elite Wrestling returns to their home turf this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, as the special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite is live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 7, 2025 episode:

* TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA

* Street Fight: The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)

* Double Jeopardy Eliminator Fight: Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

* Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) in action

* Samoa Joe/Hangman Page face-to-face

