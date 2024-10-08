It’s Tuesday, and this week you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. with the special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday are the following matches:

* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. PAC & Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale

* HOOK wants answers as to who attacked Taz

* TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* Brody King and Darby Allin to meet face-to-face

* Hologram vs. Komander

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results from Spokane, WA.