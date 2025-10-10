The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

And the news isn’t great!

The viewership and ratings information have been released for this week’s special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday episode, and according to WrestleNomics, the October 7, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, drew 321,000 viewers on TBS.

By comparison, the audience was down sharply from the 465,000 viewers that tuned in for the previous week’s October 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired in the usual Wednesday night time slot.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday scored a 0.07 key demo rating, a dip from the 0.09 target demo rating registered last Wednesday for the regular AEW Dynamite show.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday aired on Tuesday night instead of its usual Wednesday night time slot due to MLB Playoffs coverage on TBS.

The schedule shift placed AEW Dynamite in direct competition with a heavily promoted WWE NXT broadcast on The CW Network, a themed crossover special titled ‘NXT Showdown,’ featuring NXT vs. TNA Wrestling themed matches. That episode of NXT drew 625,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the same key demo, more than doubling Dynamite’s audience on the night.

Despite the drop, AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday delivered notable in-ring action and title defenses from Jacksonville, Florida, continuing AEW’s tradition of making its relocated specials feel distinct, even amid challenging competition and schedule disruptions.

Among the notable matches and segments on the show were Darby Allin attempting to attack The Death Riders with a taser, The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand in a Street Fight, Samoa Joe and Hangman Page going face-to-face ahead of their AEW WrestleDream showdown on October 18, a main event of Orange Cassidy vs. PAC, and many others.

It’s worth noting that these figures are part of Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” measurement system, a revised methodology that industry insiders have pointed out tends to produce lower numbers for professional wrestling programming compared to the previous reporting system.

For those interested, you can read more about the Nielsen ratings changes and how they affect the pro wrestling shows here and here.

