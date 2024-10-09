The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show.

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show took place from Spokane, WA., and drew 329,000 viewers on TBS, according to Jed L Goodman,

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite 5-year Anniversary show on October 2 pulled in 680,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 10/8 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Tuesday night program scored a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, down from the 0.20 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 10/2.

This week’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show faced stiff competition in the form of hour one of WWE NXT on The CW, the MLB Playoffs and NHL Opening Night.