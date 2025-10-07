We’ve got a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite, with a bunch of titles on the line, and a special two and a half hour time slot!
- Jurassic Express vs. ??
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand
- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone vs. ??
- AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Orange Cassidy vs. Pac
- Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- AEW World Tag Team Championship/AEW Unified Championship Double Jeopardy Eliminator: BroDido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita
AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday
Live from the home of AEW, Daley’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida!