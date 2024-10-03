Next week’s AEW action will get started at a different night and time.

As noted, the themed episodes of AEW Dynamite continues for the third straight week next week, as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday goes down after back-to-back weeks that featured the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary and annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam shows.

During the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2, it was announced that next week’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show will air at a special night and time.

Obviously the special night is Tuesday instead of the usual Wednesday. The special start-time is 9/8c, as opposed to the usual 8/7c start-time for the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TBS program.

Make sure to join us here next Tuesday night at 9/8c for live AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results coverage.