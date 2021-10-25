The weekly AEW Dynamite show will now air live across the country.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that Dynamite will begin airing on TNT at 5pm on the West Coast, 6pm in the Mountain time zone, and 7pm in the Central time zone, starting with this Wednesday’s episode.

“Great news for you great wrestling fans who support @AEW: we’re back on Wednesdays for #AEWDynamite starting this week in just over 48 hours, from now on we’re officially LIVE everywhere in America! Dynamite every Wednesday @ 8pm ET, 7pm CT, 6pm MT, 5pm PT! See you all Wednesday!,” he wrote.

Khan posted a follow-up tweet and thanked AEW’s partners at TNT.

“Thank you so much to our great partners at @TNTdrama for making it possible for us to serve every fan in every town in America with @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday! Time & time again, TNT have been great partners & I think this is a great move for fans coast-to-coast!,” he wrote.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to begin airing on TBS on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

After airing on Saturday for the past two weeks due to the NHL on TNT, Dynamite will be back in its normal Wednesday night timeslot this week. The following matches have been announced for this week’s show from the Agganis Arena in Boston: CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish, Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a World Title Eliminator Tournament match, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Title Tournament match, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Ethan Page, The Dark Order vs. The Elite.

