All Elite Wrestling has announced a special episode of AEW Dynamite on April 16, titled the “Spring Break Thru” special.

The episode will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

This episode will also mark a milestone as AEW Dynamite surpasses WCW Monday Nitro to become the longest-running weekly primetime wrestling show on the Turner networks.

Is anyone ready to make some history in Boston!?#AEWDynamite becomes the longest-running prime-time wrestling show in Turner Sports History LIVE on Wednesday April 16th! pic.twitter.com/YmauDPjU0w — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 24, 2025