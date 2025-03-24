All Elite Wrestling has announced a special episode of AEW Dynamite on April 16, titled the “Spring Break Thru” special.
The episode will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.
This episode will also mark a milestone as AEW Dynamite surpasses WCW Monday Nitro to become the longest-running weekly primetime wrestling show on the Turner networks.
Is anyone ready to make some history in Boston!?#AEWDynamite becomes the longest-running prime-time wrestling show in Turner Sports History LIVE on Wednesday April 16th! pic.twitter.com/YmauDPjU0w
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 24, 2025
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 289,
Wednesday, April 16 in Boston,
AEW Spring BreakThru!
We’ll celebrate AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite becoming the longest running prime time weekly pro wrestling program in Turner Sports history!
Thank you all watching #AEWCollision NOW!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2025