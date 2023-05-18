Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 814,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.18% from the last week’s episode, which drew 877,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 12.50% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 12.47% from last week’s 417,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #39 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with five others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 7.18% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.71% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 15.15% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the Wild Card Wednesday episode.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and the Celtics on TNT at 8:30pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.07 rating. The Heat vs. Celtics NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.945 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.021 million viewers, also drawing a 0.49 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.71 rating, also drawing 4.705 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Sammy Guevara vs. TBA, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush, Jay White vs. Ricky Starks, The Outcasts (Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, a follow-up to Wednesday’s AEW Collision announcement, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill, plus Don Callis explaining why he turned on Kenny Omega, which ended up being the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

